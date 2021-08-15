U.S. Congressman Paul Gosar presented Sgt. Edgar Guerra, of the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, with the 2021 Law Enforcement “Unsung Hero” Commendation on Thursday.
In receiving the award, Sgt. Guerra was recognized for his outstanding service and selfless contributions to the residents of Yuma County.
“It is an honor and a privilege to serve this community where I grew up, which appreciates law enforcement,” said Sgt. Guerra, who started his career with the sheriff’s office in 2009 as a deputy.
In 2012 he was assigned to the Criminal Investigations Bureau, where he investigated sexual related crimes and domestic violence incidents, as well as cases involving endangering the welfare of children.
Three years later he was promoted to the rank of Senior Deputy and remained with the Criminal Investigations Bureau, where remained until 2016, when he was reassigned to the Patrol Bureau after being promoted again, this time to the rank of sergeant.
In 2019, Sgt. Guerra was tasked with creating and leading a new Intelligence Unit for the sheriff’s office.
Since starting the Intelligence Unit, Sgt. Guerra has been committed to making sure it provides the Patrol, Detention and Criminal Investigations Bureau with the best possible and most current information.
The unit also shares the information it develops with other federal, state, tribal and local law enforcement agencies.
In a statement it released, the sheriff’s office wrote, “Sgt. Guerra is to be commended for his positive attitude, keen problem solving skills, and innovative ways to gather and utilize intelligence information.”
