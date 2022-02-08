The Yuma Southwest Contractors Association (YSWCA) is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons who set fires at several construction sites last year.
In 2021 alone, four local construction sites were targeted by arsonists, causing hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages. All are still currently under investigation.
“We were starting to see a pattern,” Claudia Teeling, YSWCA operations director said. “As soon as the wood framing went up, they were getting hit. That is when they are at their most vulnerable.”
The non-profit community program 78-Crime is also offering a reward of up to $1,000 for any information pertaining to the crimes.
The first of the arsons happened at approximately 4:15 a.m. on April 7 when a large fire was reported at a construction site in the 2100 block of W. 8th Street.
upon arrival, City of Yuma firefighters found several duplexes that were still in the process of being built engulfed in flames.
Firefighters were able to contain and extinguish the fire in approximately 15 minutes, with three of the four duplexes at the site being damaged.
While firefighters were still arriving on the scene, however, a second fire was found in a large construction dumpster on the opposite side of 8th Street in an area of unincorporated Yuma County.
Firefighters from the YFD and the Rural Metro Fire Department contained that fire to the dumpster and extinguished it.
June was by far the costliest of the arsons with two fires happening at construction sites, the first happening at about 10:22 p.m. at the Araby Crossing subdivision, located in the 6500 block of E. 32nd Street.
When Yuma firefighters arrived on scene, they found three partially built homes fully involved in flames.
It took firefighters about 45 minutes to get the fires under control. Intense heat and flying embers also ignited four commercial dumpsters on the block as well.
A burning palm tree, and up to a dozen smaller spot fires were also found and extinguished in a nearby mobile home park.
All three homes, two of which were multi-level, were completely destroyed. Another unfinished house and a work vehicle were also damaged by heat exposure.
The spot fires at the mobile home park were extinguished before any additional damage was done and firefighters remained on scene throughout the night to watch for and put out any hotspots or flare-ups.
The following week, at approximately 10:27 p.m. on June 18 a commercial building in downtown Yuma that was under construction at 212 S. 2nd Ave. was also intentionally set on fire.
It took Yuma firefighters approximately 20 minutes to bring the fire under control. The intense heat from the fire also allowed it to spread to a structure just north of it, severely damaging seven attorney offices.
Firefighters remained on scene throughout the night to watch for and extinguish any hot spots or flare ups.
Some of the inmates in custody at the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center had to be relocated to another part of the jail due to all the heavy smoke in the area.
Finally, just before 1 a.m. on Oct. 16, a fire was reported at a construction site in the 8100 block of E. 32nd Street.
When Yuma firefighters arrived on scene, they found a two-story apartment building under construction in the 3300 block of Avenue 8E that had had heavy smoke and flames coming from the entire structure.
Although firefighters were able to quickly contain and extinguish the fire, a one-story building next to the one on fire sustained some moderate damage.
All of the arson fires happened either late at night or very early in the morning, and the sites were in clear view of main roads, which Teeling says may have played a factor in why the locations were chosen.
“There has been some speculation that the fires were some type of gang initiation, but nothing has been substantiated,” Teeling said.
She added that the award is currently up to $10,000, that amount could increase because the YSWCA is currently seeking donations from its members.
“We keep all members’ information private to avoid anyone from being targeted by the individual or individuals responsible for these arsons,” Teeling said.