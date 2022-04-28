“Trades turn the lights on, keep vehicles running and stock our shelves,” proclaims the Yuma Southwest Contractors Association (YSWCA). And that’s why they’re offering Yuma County a hands-on opportunity to learn about them this weekend at their Career and Trades Experience.
The experience spans two days and while the first has been reserved for students only, the public is welcome to attend for free on Saturday, April 30 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Yuma County Fairgrounds. In addition to the hands-on activities, attendees will be able to learn about wages and talk to professionals. For even more fun, attendees will even have the chance to compete with coworkers, family or friends at Yuma’s first Every Construction Trades Skills Competition.
YSWCA President Stacy Greene-Todd explained that it’s the association’s 20th anniversary this year. Its board of directors is made up of 17 people in a variety of trades and the association represents over 270 members. An important part of their involvement is education, from hosting monthly safety classes to working with the Arizona Registrar of Contractors to ensure everyone in their industry has the most up-to-date information.
“We have many many years of experience,” Greene-Todd said. “We’ve been talking about for years the fact that there’s not a lot of people lining up to replace us. We worked closely with Arizona Western College for many years to get training to our members. But what better way to involve the young generation than with this experience?”
Attendees will get to learn about trade opportunities in everything from agriculture to medicine. Professionals working in electrical, cosmetology, culinary, mechanics, law enforcement, first response and more will be educating through activities and discussions. AWC and its welding program will also be there as well as ARIZONA@WORK. Attendees won’t just be learning about jobs; they’ll be learning to write resumes and find jobs too.
Greene-Todd noted that among the various things participants will get to do, they’ll be in contact with equipment, receive hands-on EMT training, learn about solar energy, carve apples and even start fires in a controlled environment.
“They’re going to get to come out and experience this firsthand and we’ll show them what we do and why we love it,” she said. “It’ll bring opportunities to students and the community (at large) so they understand there are so many entry level positions.”
For the competition aspect of the experience, participants will get to enjoy a bunch of timed skills and games to test their abilities. For the Trade Games, professionals will compete in four-man teams to complete eight trade-specific activities in a timed manner. YSWCA anticipates a great time for all involved.
Greene-Todd said 1,400 students will be attending the experience on Friday. They’ll be able to learn about scholarship opportunities from Yuma Rotary and the YSWCA itself. Lunch will be provided courtesy of the Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo for students that day, and while there won’t be donated lunches on Saturday, folks will still be able to buy food from Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo.
And for those who can’t make it, Greene-Todd has great news.
“With such extensive participation from the schools, we’ve realized that not all presenters were going to get stage time with students, so we pre-recorded videos with local business owners and tradesmen,” she said.
These videos will be available under the “Career-Trades Experience” tab on YSWCA’s website. To learn more, visit https://yswca.com/.
To attend the event located at the Yuma County Fairgrounds (2520 E 32nd St), take the entrance closest to the rodeo at Palo Verde Street and Avenue 2 ½ E.
