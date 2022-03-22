The Yuma Union High School District is currently accepting community submissions for the Somerton High School logo.
Earlier this month, YUHSD announced that the new school’s mascot will be the Toros after a survey process that also designated navy blue and copper as the school’s colors.
“The logo submission is part of the process for branding the new school,” said YUHSD Chief Communications Officer Eric Patten. “We have wanted the community to be a part of it throughout that process. They helped us choose the colors and the mascot, and now it’s time to have that mascot come to life.”
Per a press release from YUHSD, all submissions should consider the mascot name (Toros) and school colors (Copper and Navy Blue). The hex codes for these two primary colors are Copper (#b87333) and Navy Blue (#000080). For accent colors, white and black are acceptable.
Submissions that include any colors other than the school’s official colors or any mascot other than Toros will not be considered.
Digital files are preferred. Sketches or hand-drawn works can be submitted by scanning or photographing the piece and uploading it. Individuals should also ensure that the design files are not large.
YUHSD will be accepting submissions through Sunday, April 10, 2022. Serious submissions will only be accepted and all submissions should be in PDF or JPG/PNG image format.
To submit artwork, visit https://bit.ly/SHSLogoSubmit.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.