Due to a high volume of traffic along its mobile meal service route in the Somerton area, the Yuma Union High School District student nutrition department has adjusted its service times for students in “remote” locations to obtain a free meal.
At South Somerton Avenue and West Fern Street, meal services are now available for a full hour, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Services at North Council Avenue and Jefferson Street are available from 12:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Meal services will continue to be provided at the corner of South Jojoba Avenue and East 42nd Lane in Yuma and the corner of East Monreal Lane and Christian Avenue in San Luis from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. The San Luis route will continue to stop at David Riedel Boulevard and North Garcia Boulevard from 12:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.
In addition to the remote routes, grab-and-go breakfast and lunches are available to children 18 and younger at all six YUHSD campuses from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on weekdays.