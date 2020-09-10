In preparing to welcome students back to their campuses Sept. 14, Yuma Union High School District has made some modifications to its nutrition services schedule.
According to a press release, effective immediately, no-cost meals will be provided to children 18 and younger Monday through Friday via the district’s grab-and-go, drive-thru service on each campus.
This Thursday and Friday, meals will be distributed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. When YUHSD transitions to hybrid learning Sept. 14 and onward, meals will be distributed from 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at San Luis High School and from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on all other YUHSD campuses.
On in-person learning days, students participating in the hybrid learning model will receive breakfast before the start of the school day, with lunch to be served following sixth period. Seniors with “early out” days will be provided lunch upon their release, according to the district.
Additionally, meal delivery bus routes, which have operated along several major bus stops within the district since Aug. 19 to better serve students lacking transportation to campus each day, will be discontinued Sept. 11.