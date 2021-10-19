SOMERTON – In 22 months – if all goes according to plan – Somerton High School will open its doors to its first class of students. And work is about to get underway, with a groundbreaking ceremony to be held on Nov. 6.
Bill Lukehart, principal project director for Arcadis Engineering Company, presented on the project’s progress at the Yuma Union High School District governing board meeting last week.
With the contracted $46 million design by DLR Group, Lukehart said the project will provide approximately 165,274 square feet, which will accommodate about 1,400 to 1,600 students.
Lukehart noted that the high school will have an administration building, a cafeteria and outdoor dining space. Its athletic amenities will include an auxiliary gym, wrestling room, weight room, football field, baseball field and softball field.
The school will have 39 classrooms, eight labs, two art studios, a welding studio, choir and band rooms, five career and technical education (CTE) classrooms and three self-contained special education classrooms.
“We’re one month away from issuing a notice to proceed to McCarthy [Building Companies] to get mobilized,” said Lukehart. “The construction duration is 18 months and during those times [are] really important touch points … we still have a lot of milestones and a lot of touch points … but the schedule’s working really nicely. We’re hoping to have substantial completion in April and [in] May of 2023, the final completion.”
YUHSD’s governing board voted to approve the development agreement between the district and the City of Somerton as well as McCarthy Building Companies’ guaranteed maximum price for the construction of Somerton High. It also approved the new school construction affidavit for governing boards and the funding contribution resolution, both of which are formalities for the Arizona School Facilities Board, noted Superintendent Gina Thompson.
Lukehart announced that the school finally has an address as well: 1093 W Jefferson St., Somerton, Ariz. 85350. The groundbreaking ceremony will be held there, at the corner of Cesar Chavez Avenue and Jefferson Street, on Saturday, Nov. 6 at 2 pm.
To celebrate the big milestone, San Luis High School’s band – led by Director Jesus Peralta – will take part in the ceremony. CTE culinary and hospitality students from Kofa, Yuma and Cibola high schools will provide refreshments. Somerton High School Planning Principal Lucky Arvizo will serve as the master of ceremonies for the event. Students, staff and community members are invited to attend the ceremony, YUHSD noted.
Noting the importance of the project, a press release from YUHSD stated that Somerton was the largest city in Arizona without its own high school.
“In Yuma County, students are clearly a priority, evidenced by the on-going investment in quality academic environments,” said Thompson. “The Yuma County voter approval of the 2015 Yes! Yes! Bond Campaign, YUHSD70 fiscal planning over time and the recent support in the Governor’s budget for over $32 million will provide the necessary funding resulting in our newest high school, Somerton High School.”
DLR Group Principal Carmon Wyckoff, from the American Institute of Architects, shared in the press release that the high school’s design will reflect the importance of CTE in the region as more than 30% of Somerton students are expected to enroll in career and technical programs at the new high school.
“Everyone on McCarthy’s Yuma team feels so fortunate to be a part of this project, working in collaboration with our partners at DLR Group, Arcadis and the district to make the new high school a reality,” said John Kovesdy, McCarthy project manager. “Thanks to the commitment and tenacity of the Yuma Union High School District and community members, students of Somerton are going to greatly benefit from having a new high school that provides the educational curriculum for every student to be college, career and community prepared. We look forward to bringing this long-time vision to life and building an exceptional new school for the community to celebrate and embrace.”
The high school is expected to open in August 2023. To learn more about the ceremony and updates in the project, visit https://bit.ly/3aPoHdj.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.