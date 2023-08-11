Over 160 Yuma Union High School District athletes received no-cost physical examinations by a team of Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) physicians at its annual sports physical event on Aug. 4.
Seven physicians led by Dr. Ryan Zerr, program director of YRMC’s Sports Medicine Fellowship Program, devoted nearly four hours to checking student-athletes from across the district at Kofa High School.
“We really enjoy doing the physicals as it is a great way to get kids back to being active,” Zerr said. “For some, it is also the only time they see a physician, so it can be very important for screening as well. We did catch a few things that prompted some specialist follow up, including heart and eye conditions.”
Since the annual physical is required for clearance to participate in Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) sports, the event has been particularly useful for students.
The partnership with YRMC for the sports physical nights began in the 2019-2020 school year and has become an annual event. In five years, YRMC physicians have served more than 1,000 YUHSD student-athletes during these events.
“YUHSD athletic programs are fortunate and grateful for Dr. Zerr and his physician team,” Kofa Assistant Principal Joe Daily said. “They generously donate their time to serve our students yearly with free sports physicals and on the sidelines at our athletic events. Thank you to Dr. Zerr and his team!”
Kofa Athletic Trainer Shannon Carmody and Daily helped organize this year’s event. While the event is open to students across Yuma County, its location varies yearly because it rotates locations.
“When I got to Yuma and was part of the Sports Medicine program here, I really wanted to get involved helping out the schools with event coverage,” Zerr added. “I’ve done thousands of sports physicals and figured it would be the perfect way to start that relationship. There was talk about how much we should charge when we did them. Once COVID hit, many people weren’t able to pay for things as well as certainly not getting back to sports.
“I figured that if we offered physicals that were free, perhaps it would encourage some people to be able to get into sports. I got together with the fabulous athletic trainers and we formed the plan. It’s just continued to be very busy on these nights. It has been amazing for us, and I hope it has been helpful for the families as well.”
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.