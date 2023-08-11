Over 160 Yuma Union High School District athletes received no-cost physical examinations by a team of Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) physicians at its annual sports physical event on Aug. 4.

Seven physicians led by Dr. Ryan Zerr, program director of YRMC’s Sports Medicine Fellowship Program, devoted nearly four hours to checking student-athletes from across the district at Kofa High School.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

