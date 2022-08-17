It’s another great year for reading at Yuma Union High School District! Librarians across all YUHSD campuses have started a 2022-2023 reading challenge encouraging students to reach for the stars in their literary aspirations.
It’s the district’s fifth consecutive year supporting student reading and this time, the theme is “Read Across the Universe.”
YUHSD reports that students can participate by “traveling” to planets in a solar system of literary genres and reading the requisite books required to trek the “distance” to the next planet. Each time they read a book associated with a planet, students are asked to submit a review on the library’s Canvas page or use a quick review sheet. The student will then receive a stamp toward that planet and move one step closer to moving on.
“Students can explore their horizons by exploring different planets, which are tied to different genres,” San Luis High School librarian Lourdes Aranda said. “Every time a student reads a book associated with a planet and turns in a book review; they will earn a small prize.”
Small prizes can be won by any participating student, but those with the most planets visited or total number of points earned for submitting book reviews have a chance to win top prizes!
The top three students with the most books read, when the contest concludes on April 28, 2023, will be named winners.
The top prizes are as follows:
- First place – $40 Barnes & Noble Gift Card;
- Second place – $30 Barnes & Noble Gift Card;
- and Third place – $20 Barnes & Noble Gift Card.
YUHSD noted that all prizes are provided through donations or are personally donated by librarians. The district’s librarians are Cait Zaksheske at Yuma High School, Jessica Peralta at Cibola High School, Lisa Dinwiddie at Gila Ridge High School, RJ Kirkevold at Kofa High School and Lourdes Aranda at San Luis High School.
