It’s another great year for reading at Yuma Union High School District! Librarians across all YUHSD campuses have started a 2022-2023 reading challenge encouraging students to reach for the stars in their literary aspirations.

It’s the district’s fifth consecutive year supporting student reading and this time, the theme is “Read Across the Universe.”

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you