Incoming ninth graders to the Yuma Union High School District can get a head start on prepping for their freshman year as early as this month. The district will be hosting enrollment nights and parent information nights over the course of the next several weeks.
According to YUHSD, the Class of 2027 will be able to complete enrollment paperwork, meet counselors, review course selections and learn about various aspects of campus life during enrollment nights.
Families attending these nights should bring proof of residency (utility bill, mortgage bill, lease, printed rental agreement, etc.), birth certificate and immunization records.
The dates for the scheduled events at each school are as follows:
- Gila Ridge High School: Thursday, Jan. 19, 5 p.m.
- Cibola High School: Wednesday, Feb. 1, 5 p.m.
- San Luis High School: Monday, Feb. 6 and Tuesday, Feb. 7, 4 p.m.
- Kofa High School: Tuesday, March 7 and Thursday, March 9, 6 p.m.
- Yuma High School: TBD in March 2023
Somerton High School will be having a parent information night too:
- Thursday, January 26, 6 p.m. at Somerton Middle School
The district noted that an incoming freshman registration night for Somerton High School will take place at a later date.
