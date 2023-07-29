The next several weeks are an important period for families of students of the Yuma Union High School District. All YUHSD comprehensive high schools will soon be hosting open house events in August.
Families will be able to meet their children’s teachers, receive ParentVUE information, learn about campus activities including clubs and athletics, tour the campus and more.
The open house dates are as follows:
• Gila Ridge High School: Tuesday, Aug. 1, at 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
• San Luis High School: Tuesday, Aug. 1, at 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.
• Kofa High School: Tuesday, Aug. 1, at 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
• Yuma High School: Tuesday, Aug. 1, at 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.
• Somerton High School: Tuesday, Aug. 1, at 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.
• Cibola High School: Monday, Aug. 14, at 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Per YUHSD, parents and guardians should avoid using the open-house event for in-depth parent-teacher conferences. Rather, they’re encouraged to use the event as an opportunity to schedule a conference in the future, if needed.
Kofa High School will also be hosting a club/athletic and community resource fair on Tuesday, Aug. 1, from 7-8 p.m. after the open house event. The fair will provide information from head coaches and club sponsors.
Local and state agencies such as Jostens, Community Health Associates, Family Partners, Child and Family resources, Sunset Health and more will also be there.
