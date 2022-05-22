Four years ago, the Helios Education Foundation and Yuma Union High School District created a scholarship initiative known as Ready Now Yuma, offering up to a total of $60,000 to one student from each of YUHSD’s six campuses. After considering over 70 qualified applicants, this year’s recipients have been announced.
Per a press release from YUHSD, the recipients include:
- Citlaly Salinas Garcia from Cibola High School, who will attend the University of California.
- Isabella Gonzalez-Serna from Gila Ridge High School, who will attend Northern Arizona University.
- Isaac Navarrete from Kofa High School, who will attend Northern Arizona University.
- Karina Esquer from San Luis High School, who will attend Emory University.
- Michelle Medina from Vista High School, who will attend Mesa Community College.
- Fernando Nunez-Dominguez from Yuma High School, who will attend Arizona State University.
The scholarship is worth up to $15,000 each year and is renewable up to three additional years, if the recipients remain in good standing and maintain a required GPA. Recipients are seniors with financial need who are attending an accredited post-secondary institution full-time and pursuing a four-year degree in any field of study. Supporting them through the RNY scholarship is part of Helios’ more than $3 million investment over 10 years in YUHSD students through the scholarship program. Students were able to apply in January and were considered by the Arizona Community Foundation and Helios.
“Helios Education Foundation is honored to provide scholarships to these deserving students,” said Grace Smith Kaus, Director, Postsecondary Success Initiatives for Helios Education Foundation. “These students have a bright future ahead of them and Helios is proud to help support their success at this pivotal time.”
Validating the hard work of these students, school counselors and principals from each school surprised the students with the news of their scholarship status with an oversized check and balloons. Some were met with shock, some expressed tears of joy – and all of them are excited for the future.
“My mind is blown,” said San Luis High School senior Karina Esquer, who will attend Emory University in Georgia this fall. “Thank you so much. This literally means the world.”
To see the students’ surprise presentations, YUHSD has published a video compilation of the surprises on their YouTube channel at https://bit.ly/RNYScholars2022.
