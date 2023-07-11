The first day of classes at the Yuma Union High School District is Thursday, Aug. 3 and families might already be thinking about what their students might need and where to go back-to-school shopping. But on top of that, YUHSD families oughtn’t forget that students are expected to register if they’re planning to attend this fall!
Per the district, each district campus will be holding registration hours on various days, separated by cohort. Registration days and times for each cohort are listed as follows:
noon – 3 p.m. Last Names A-L
3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Last Names M-Z
noon – 3 p.m. Last Names A-L
3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Last Names M-Z
noon – 3 p.m. Last Names A-L
3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Last Names M-Z
noon – 3 p.m. Last Names A-L
3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Last Names M-Z
• For Somerton High School, which is opening Fall 2023 with only freshmen: Friday, July 28 from noon to 6 p.m.
The district notes, however, that Vista High School will conduct registration for all students in all grades during the above times listed.
To help expedite the registration process for families, numerous forms will be available on school websites or YumaUnion.org in advance. Packets of forms can be accessed by visiting the school website and clicking the registration image on the homepage.
Families who’ve completed online enrollment for their incoming freshmen don’t need to complete forms again but should still attend in-person registration to complete the final steps in the process.
For parents registering siblings in separate cohorts, YUHSD notes they can come on a single day and register all children at the same time.
Returning students, meanwhile, should be prepared to verify their parent or guardian’s residency, pay a picture ID fee of $15, pay for elective course fees at the webstore and pay for any equipment they might not have returned the previous year. YUHSD recommends families save time by paying fees online on school websites. They can prepay online and bring a printed receipt to show at registration.
Lastly, students who wish to partake in distance learning for the 2023-24 school year are welcome to enroll in the Yuma Online Distance Academy (YODA). Visit https://www.yumaunion.org/Page/19 or contact your student’s counselor for more information.
