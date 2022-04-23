After a study session featuring a professional demographer, three public meetings and a period of collecting community feedback, the Yuma Union High School District governing board has approved new attendance boundaries for the district, effective 2023–2024.
The boundaries were unanimously approved on April 13 during the governing board’s regular meeting. The need for the change is the result of Somerton High School, which is expected to open the same school year that the boundaries take effect.
“Some of the things we tried to keep in mind as a district moving forward with the boundaries was to address individual school populations so they’re within reason for the building capacity – currently, Gila Ridge is about 20% over capacity at this time – plan for growth, potential overcrowding of existing schools and also creating a new attendance boundary for Somerton High School, which is brand new coming on in ‘23-24,” Associate Superintendent Tim Brienza said.
The proposed boundaries were made available online prior to the meeting, and before the discussion and vote were held, a community member brought their concerns to the board during a call to the public.
Matt Durdovic stated that he lives in the Ocotillo subdivision near Gila Ridge High School, but under the new boundaries, his children would be expected to go to Yuma High School.
“We understand that we are being redistricted – instead of three and a half miles, we will be 12 miles away from Yuma High School,” he said. “That does not make sense to anybody that I’ve talked to in Ocotillo subdivision.”
He expressed further concerns about the length of the bus ride, open enrollment and whether his two kids will be going to different high schools.
Open meetings laws prevent the governing board from providing a response during the call to public.
However, during the board’s later discussion on the action item to approve the boundaries, Brienza stated that students who are currently enrolled in a school that is affected by the 2023-2024 boundary change will remain in their school until they graduate. YUHSD also honors open enrollment and guarantees admission to children of active duty service members. The district has a sibling rule too, which prevents the splitting up of families across schools. Additionally, students receiving transportation to their current school will receive transportation for four more years.
“That means our transportation will be strained for about four years while we run essentially two bus runs,” Brienza said. “But we think it’s fair that if you’re a freshman in the ‘23-24 school year – so in August ‘23 whatever school you start at – you will still be able to receive transportation for four years and then graduate as well. Recognizing that some people are going to be affected by these changes – a lot of people – so that transportation for the bus will still be going there.”
On the topic of future trends and open enrollment, Brienza explained that the district generally approves all open enrollment so long as capacity is available. For 2022–2023, he noted that Gila Ridge is at the largest overcapacity with 20% followed by Kofa and Cibola High Schools.
“Once we have boundary changes that will ease up some burden on most of the schools so they’ll have open enrollment capacity,” he said.
Based on data regarding active building permits that were pulled by the professional demographer, Brienza said that Gila Ridge and San Luis High Schools are most definitely going to push way past capacity in the next five years.
For a detailed look at the new attendance boundaries, visit https://www.yumaunion.org/Page/4530.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.