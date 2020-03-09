Yuma Union High School District’s future educators set a district record as students in Education Professions and Early Childhood Education courses brought home 11 medals from the Educators Rising Arizona Leadership Conference held last week in Tucson.
From March 2-4, Kofa, Gila Ridge and San Luis students captured gold medals in multiple events, while the district as a whole finished within the top five of 17 different areas. In addition, San Luis’ Melany Gandara was elected as a state officer and Gila Ridge won a gold chapter award. On the final day of the conference, Gila Ridge teacher Christina Mercer was named Outstanding Teacher Leader of the Year.
“The results were outstanding,” said Associate Superintendent Lisa Anderson. “We were following along with the Ed Rising Twitter feed and it seemed like every few minutes another winner from our district was announced. Overall, it was an amazing event, and it goes to show how much hard work our students and their teachers and mentors put into preparing for future success.”
This summer, gold medalists Jennifer Carranza from Kofa and Alejandra Torres from San Luis, along with the district’s career and technical education (CTE) ambassadors, will travel to Washington D.C. for the Educators Rising National Conference June 17-21.
CIBOLA
• Educators Rising Moment: Cecilia Rivera (Fourth Place)
• Student Achievement Award: Jay Collins, Karisma Aldama, Dariana Guzman, Cecilia Rivera, Joanna Delgado (Merit)
GILA RIDGE
• Spotlight on Special Education: Hailey Leiker (First Place), Nadya Canales (Third Place)
• Service Project: Delena Armas, Jasanne Endsley, Skye Tidmarsh, Kalisa Cota (First Place)
• E-Portfolio: Alexandra Rodriguez (Second Place)
• Lesson Planning and Delivery (Arts): Yolanda Holguin (Third Place)
• Lesson Planning and Delivery (Humanities): Serenity Alcala (Fourth Place)
• Lesson Planning and Delivery (CTE): Nataly Lomeli (Fifth Place)
• Inside Our Schools: Morgan Minnick, Aliya Chatman, Vianna Zamudio (Third Place)
• Ethical Dilemma: Kaylin Ellsworth, David Zaragoza, Megan Mourik, Haley Taylor (Fourth Place)
• Impromptu Lesson: Shelby Lagunas (Fourth Place)
• Student Achievement Award (Masters): Alexandra Rodriguez, Alondra Marquez, Elian Moreno, Leslie Morales
• Student Achievement Award (Excellence): Aliya Chatman, Corina Hererra, Giselle Vizcarra, Hailey Leiker, Morgan Minnick, Nadya Canales, Walter Siquieros, Kaileigh Crotts, Zoey Jimenez, Kylie Whaley, Skye Tidmarsh, Scott Newland (Excellence)
• Student Achievement Award (Merit): Damaris Martinez, Serenity Alcala, Isabel Willits, Hannah Bailey, Astrid Roman, Brianna Palma, Michael Fajardo, Delena Armas, Gaely Gomez, Hannah Bailey, Isabel Gaeta, Jasanne Endsley, Kaileigh Crotts, Kalisa Kota, Mario Garcia, Viersse Marquez, Yolanda Holguin, Natalie Velador, Alejandra Gonzales
KOFA
• Creative Lecture (TED Talk): Jennifer Carranzna (First Place)
• Student Achievement Award: Madison Christensen, Julietta Aguilera (Merit)
SAN LUIS
• Impromptu Lesson: Alejandra Torres (First Place)
• Inside Our Schools: Elenyn Montano, Jocelyn Montano, Keila Reyes, Kassandra Rodriguez (Second Place)
• Exploring Administration Careers: Crystal Ramos (Second Place)
• Lesson Planning and Development (Arts): Paola Corona (Fifth Place)
• Lesson Planning and Development (CTE): Damian Casas (Second Place)