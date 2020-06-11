During the Yuma Union High School District governing board’s June meeting – streamed via Facebook Live to promote the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s social distancing directives – board members took action to terminate David Hannah’s employment with the district.
An 11-year employee with YUHSD, the Yuma High School English teacher was arrested and booked into the Yuma County jail last Thursday following an investigation into allegations that he was using social media to lure a 16-year-old student for sexual exploitation.
Among the 10 felonies charged against Hannah in Yuma Justice Court on Tuesday were attempted sexual conduct with a minor, aggravated luring of a minor for sexual exploitation and sexual abuse.
YUHSD Chief Communications Officer Eric Patten told the Yuma Sun last week that no sexual contact had occurred between Hannah and the student.
The district governing board’s unanimous vote Wednesday terminated Hannah’s employment with the district and authorized Superintendent Gina Thompson to “send any notices and take any other action appropriate with regard to (Hannah’s) dismissal.”
Hannah’s next court appearance is slated for June 25.