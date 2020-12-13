The Yuma Union High School District governing board convened Wednesday evening for its regular December meeting, live streamed via YouTube to promote social distancing. The meeting is viewable at www.youtube.com/yuhsd.
NEXT SEMESTER
The district will resume the 2020-2021 school year Jan. 6 in a distance learning format, Kofa High School Assistant Principal of Academics Tim Keller announced Wednesday.
Keller was part of a team who worked closely with district administration to determine the safest way to begin the spring semester.
“I know it’s the goal for everybody to get our kids back in school, and we want to do that in a safe manner,” Keller said. “We will continue with distance learning until we can bring them back (in-person).”
Further discussion on safely transitioning to in-person learning is slated to take place during the governing board’s Jan. 13 meeting.
According to Keller, students will be able to access their schedules via their StudentVue portal. Students’ attendance, assignments, grades and progress reports are communicated to parents and guardians via the ParentVue portal. Both portals are accessible at www.yumaunion.org under the “Families” tab.
Families can also phone their respective school offices to obtain this information if they have difficulty with the portals.
The district’s six campuses transitioned to distance learning with on-site support services Nov. 23 following a COVID-19 spike in Yuma County. According to Keller, students attendance has increased “across the board” since the district reverted to this instructional modality.
SOMERTON HIGH SCHOOL
Further building upon the “great partnership” between the district and DLR Group, the governing board voted to approve amendment No. 5 in the design services contract for Somerton High School, easing the project into the next phase of its conceptual design plan.
OUTGOING BOARD MEMBER
Board member Bruce Gwynn retired from the district governing board after 12 years of service.
“It’s been an honor to be the superintendent as well as other positions in this district while you’ve been a board member,” Superintendent Gina Thompson expressed. “You’ve been a great mentor, a great leader, a role model for our entire community.”
“Twelve years ago when I started this after Phil (Townsend, governing board president) suggested it, people asked me, ‘Why are you doing this?’ and I said, ‘It’s time to give back,’” Gwynn said. “I’m sorry to leave you with COVID, I’m sorry some kids didn’t get a graduation and I’m sorry some kids didn’t get a prom. COVID was kind of like having a baby – it didn’t come with a manual. There are some naysayers out there pointing fingers and saying it could be done differently or better, and maybe it could have, but we did it the best we could.”
FINANCIAL TRENDS
According to Chief Financial Officer Dianne Cordery, the district has expended 25% of its maintenance and operations funds and 2% of its capital funds. Cordery noted that much of the district’s financial reserve and accounts for Somerton High School are contained within the capital budget.
To date, the district has not received any funds from its COVID-19 relief grants, according to Cordery. She noted that the district received a notification on the Enrollment Stabilization Grant (ESG) indicating that the district would be receiving $2.2 million in funds rather than the $3.2 million previously anticipated.
“We hope that there will be more funds coming,” Cordery said.
The district is also continuing to work with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to secure reimbursement funds for personal protective equipment (PPE) via a reimbursement grant previously awarded to YUHSD.
“They have really reigned in what they would reimburse us for,” Cordery said. “We do, right now, have over $3 million in expenses out there for PPE that we’ve purchased. They were to reimburse 75% of that – that was our understanding. Now they’re kind of changing the rules a little bit on that. We continue to stick with it; we hope to get some of that money and recover it. We will work diligently toward that.”
According to Cordery, the district has obtained grant funding from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER), which the district can “fall back on to help mitigate some of these expenses” if funds aren’t secured through the ESG or FEMA grants.
The board’s next meeting is slated for Jan. 13 at 5:15 p.m.