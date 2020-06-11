The Yuma Union High School District governing board convened virtually Wednesday evening to hold a public hearing on revisions to the 2019-2020 budget, followed by its regular June meeting. Streamed via Facebook Live, the board also addressed plans for reopening campuses, waiving student class fees and intergovernmental agreement renewals.
PROGRESS TOWARD REOPENING
With regards to district plans and protocol for reopening campuses this fall, Superintendent Gina Thompson said more information will be provided at next month’s meeting, slated for July 8 at 5:15 p.m. Currently, the district is in the process of applying for FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) and CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act grants.
“On a daily basis, meetings continue to happen both within our district and across the state as all of public education is trying to navigate and prepare for what may or may not be next,” Thompson said. “Guidance is not the work. It’s raining guidance, and it’s a drought when it comes to protocol and appropriate action. I don’t say that in a blaming fashion, but I am wanting to publicly state that nobody has all the answers and that Yuma Union tries to take everything, assimilate it, synthesize it and put it into an appropriate action plan.”
Thompson said she understands families are seeking answers to the “when, how, what and why” questions regarding reopening, but facts and factors remain too fluid at this time to release a definitive plan without causing confusion. In the meantime, district staff are “working constantly, trying to be a part of the solution.”
“To answer today and give you the information for today and that changes tomorrow, that’s harder for people to accept that the facts changed and so our actions have to change,” she said. “In light of all of the guidance, I would just remind everyone that we are a system of over 11,000 students, 1,000 employees, we share transportation with another district and we’re proud of that partnership, we share services with IT (information technology) with another district. In addition, we are a public school (and) we are funded through a public school, very difficult to understand formula. There are so many moving parts for us, so I continue to request of our stakeholders that they’re mindful of the ever-changing system, the lack of answers but lots of guidance and that our leadership will continue to make plans.”
STUDENT CLASS FEES
To give families “a little bit of relief” from financial burdens upon students’ return to school, all class fees for the fall semester have been waived. Chief Financial Officer Dianne Cordery noted that this waiver does not apply to things like athletics and is specifically for student class fees, which range from $15 to $25 per semester.
At Vista High School, the class fees for Term 4, which began around the same time that school closures commenced, have also been waived for seniors.
The remainder of the district’s student fee schedule – which includes athletics, registration and testing fees – remain the same for the 2020-2021 school year as they were for 2019-2020.
SCHOOL RESOURCE OFFICERS
The district renewed a 3-year intergovernmental agreement with the City of Yuma to continue to provide district campuses with school resource officers, focusing on education and relationship-building with students, staff and the community.
“We’re proud of our relationship with our school resource officer program,” Thompson. “Our SROs are there for the spirit of building relationships with students so that students understand the work that goes on and keeping our community safe is all of our business. We appreciate the ongoing training that school resource officers receive – it’s very specific to the academic environment, and police officers who are school resource officers are there with very specific guidelines that they are to uphold and represent.”
BUDGET REVISIONS
According to Cordery, the district increased by 88 students in the 2019-2020 school year, affording a $9.9 million increase in maintenance and operations funds. Additionally, the district’s capital funds have increased by $2.5 million, while grants increased by $5.7 million. These increases are due to budget carryover from Fiscal Year 2019.
***
Wednesday’s meeting is available to view on the district’s Facebook page, @YUHSD70, and will be accessible at yumaunion.org by 5:15 p.m. Thursday.