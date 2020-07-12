To adhere to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s recommendations for physical distancing during social gatherings, the Yuma Union High School District governing board once again convened via Facebook Live for its regular meeting Wednesday evening.
In addition to a presentation of the district’s sample plan for returning to learning this fall, which appeared in Thursday’s edition of the Yuma Sun, topics of discussion on the meeting’s agenda included updates to the district’s main webpage as well as various action items.
WEBSITE REVAMP
As yumaunion.org has become an informational hub for YUHSD families during COVID-19 closures and the district’s planning process for reopening this fall, features of the website have been revamped to make this information more easily accessible.
Upon visiting yumaunion.org, families can select the “COVID-19” tab, which now links to updates on the 2020-2021 school year, the district’s “Return to Learning” plan in both English and Spanish, CDC information and Yuma County public health information.
Students and families can also find this information on their campus websites, which are accessible via the “Choose Your School” icon located in the top right-hand corner of the yumaunion.org homepage.
FINANCIAL TRENDS
According to Chief Financial Officer Dianne Cordery, the district has expended 80% of its maintenance and operations budget and 42% of its capital budget as of June 30.
AGREEMENT WITH PIMA COUNTY CTED
An intergovernmental agreement with the Pima County Career and Technical Education District (CTED) now allows YUHSD access to curriculum other CTEDs are using throughout the state and to “continue doing great things for every student in our CTE programming,” Associate Superintendent Tim Brienza said.
MEAL SERVICES FOR EOC
As the Educational Opportunity Center (EOC) Charter High School, located at 3810 W. 16th St., does not have its own nutrition department, YUHSD has provided meals to the campus for the last 11 years. The board voted Wednesday to enter the district’s 12th year of offering this service when school resumes this fall.
According to Brienza, because EOC enters a contract with YUHSD for these meals, providing them does not incur additional costs for the district.
PROGRESS ON SOMERTON HIGH
Progress is being made on the future Somerton High School as the board unanimously voted to authorize a lot split application as well as a rezoning application for the parcel of land on which the future Somerton High School will be constructed.
SPECIAL MEETING TO BE HELD
The governing board will hold a special meeting July 22 at 11:30 a.m. prior to its next monthly meeting, slated for Aug. 12 at 5:15 p.m.
Wednesday’s meeting is viewable at yumaunion.org as well as facebook.com/YUHSD70.