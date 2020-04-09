Streamed virtually to adhere to social distancing directives and concurrently keep district stakeholders in the loop, the Yuma Union High School District governing board convened Wednesday evening for its regular monthly meeting.
SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT
Echoing board member Jacqueline Kravitz’s expression of gratitude for “every teacher who has reached out to our students via regular mail, postcards (and) emails,” Superintendent Gina Thompson commended the efforts of district staff to adopt and implement an all-online instruction model.
“I want to…call attention to the fact that 100 percent of our teachers, prior to spring break, had already logged into our Canvas Learning Management System and we’re starting to put things on that system for our students,” Thompson said. “It has exceeded every single expectation I could have ever hoped for. I have never been prouder to be in Yuma or in Yuma Union High School District than since this. We’ve really seen amazing things coming out of all our leadership — and our leadership is at every level.”
Regarding graduation, although the district has not come to a final decision on how the Class of 2020 will be celebrated, Thompson emphasized that YUHSD is diligently working to establish a plan to honor its seniors.
“This is an incredibly not only crazy time, but a time of grieving, because there are a lot of things that go along with the high school experience for the senior year,” Thompson said. “I want to assure the board and those watching, those at this meeting virtually, that we are working fast to put things in place — it’s not going to look the same, but we are working to put things in place over time that will recognize our seniors and just try to highlight everything that we can possibly highlight about them for this year. It’s not going to be perfect and it’s not going to be any kind of replacement for what a ceremony may look like in May, but we are going to try to look at other options and other things and we have staff working on that very hard.”
Thompson also thanked students and parents for the patience and resiliency they’ve shown during this time.
REVISED JOB DESCRIPTIONS
The governing board approved the revision of job descriptions for facilities night supervisor and student nutrition manager positions.
According to Associate Superintendent Tim Brienza, this revision allows for more supervisory options and availability for staff in these positions, as well as additional “supervisor skills and evaluations they will do on top of their duties.”
COMPENSATION PACKETS
The governing board approved the revision of the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 compensation packets for district staff. The upcoming academic year’s compensation packet includes the revision facilities night supervisor and student nutrition manager positions as well as wages protection for district employees.
According to Brienza, the packet allows for salary increases to various grades of classified staff at a flat amount ranging between $0.50 to $1.50 per hour, in addition to a “two percent increase for the upcoming year on top of the increases to the grades.”
NEXT MONTH
The governing board will virtually convene May 13 at 5:15 p.m. The meeting will again be closed to public attendees and streamed via Facebook Live.
***
Wednesday’s meeting is available to view on the district’s Facebook page, @YUHSD70, and will be accessible at yumaunion.org by 5:15 p.m. Thursday.