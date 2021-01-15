The Yuma Union High School District governing board convened Wednesday for its January meeting, which can be viewed in full on the district’s YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/YUHSD.
According to Superintendent Gina Thompson, YUHSD continues to feel the impact of COVID-19 transmission in the community at large.
In the first week of January, 32 district employees were confirmed positive for COVID-19; 30 additional staff were exposed to the virus. Thompson added that the district has also mourned two COVID-19 fatalities within its staff pool.
“Every day we have losses of family members,” Thompson said. “It’s a sad time, and yet our staff and faculty continue to perform at the highest level.”
During distance learning, parents and students are staying connected to their campuses and “repeatedly” self-reporting any known COVID-19 exposures to provide administration with accurate data, Thompson said.
ELECTION OF OFFICERS
The governing board re-elected president Phil Townsend and vice president Shelley Mellon to their respective positions for the duration of 2021.
Mellon and fellow board member David Lara filed for re-election in the Nov. 3 general election; with no other candidates vying for seats on the board, the race was cancelled by the Yuma County Board of Supervisors, allowing Mellon and Lara to automatically retain their seats for an additional term.
Joined by incoming board member Carlos Gonzalez, Mellon and Lara were formally sworn into office by Yuma County School Superintendent Tom Tyree prior to Wednesday’s meeting. Gonzalez fills the seat of former board member Bruce Gwynn, whose term ended in December.
Gonzalez, Mellon and Lara are each slated to serve a four-year term.
FINANCIAL TRENDS
According to Chief Financial Officer Dianne Cordery, the district has expended 38% of its maintenance and operations funds as of Jan. 4, and 2% of its capital funds – the majority of which are on reserve in anticipation of the new Somerton High School.
To date, the district’s COVID-related expenditures equate $5.1 million, Cordery said.
The district requested a $309,000 reimbursement grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to compensate for personal protective equipment (PPE) purchased for students and staff to utilize during the district’s brief stint of in-person learning in the fall. According to Cordery, the request was denied and the district needs to provide proof “day by day how many of these items we had on hand at the time.”
The district did receive a $2.2 million Enrollment Stabilization Grant as well as $626,000 in ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funds to cover student nutrition costs from last fiscal year. According to Cordery, a “preliminary estimate” indicates the district should be receiving an additional $10 million in ESSER funds.
CAMPUS RENOVATIONS
The governing board awarded an invitation for bid (IFB) to Pilkington Construction for restroom renovations at San Luis High School and bids to Merrill Development LLC for restroom renovations and locker room shower renovations at Yuma High School.
The board voted 4-1 to award a request for quote (RFQ) to McCarthy Building Companies for the pre-construction phase of Somerton High School.