The governing board of Yuma Union High School District convened for its regular monthly meeting Wednesday evening in the district’s profession services building. In addition to student council reports from Cibola, Gila Ridge and Vista High Schools, a variety of topics were on the agenda for March.
Here’s a look at some of the topics addressed by the board.
PUBLIC HEALTH UPDATE
According to Superintendent Gina Thompson, the district is continuing its efforts to ensure that “all standards of cleanliness are exceeded” on YUHSD campuses. Inventories have been taken to ensure campuses have all of the necessary supplies for maintenance and custodial needs.
“We really feel a moral obligation as well as a professional obligation to maintain the highest of standards,” Thompson said.
District-issued health updates and contact information for each campus’ health office is accessible at yumaunion.org.
REVISED DISTRICT CALENDAR
The district’s 2020-2021 calendar has been revised to include a fall professional learning day on Monday, Sept. 14.
CONTRACTS AND COMPENSATION
As administration reviews the district’s various job titles and descriptions each “contract season,” revisions are often made to professional staff contracts and compensation.
According to Associate Superintendent Tim Brienza, recent updates include the addition of a dropout prevention specialist and updating department chair titles to instructional coaches.
Employee compensation packets for the 2020-2021 school year includes placement salary schedules, supplementary salary schedules and benefits.
BUDGET UPDATE
According to Chief Financial Officer Dianne Cordery, the district has expended 53% of its $77 million maintenance and operation budget and 33%of its $8.5 million capital funds.
YUMA EDUCATORS SUMMIT
The governing board unanimously approved Chief Academic Officer Eric Brooks to serve as a board member for the Yuma Educators Summit.