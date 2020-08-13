The Yuma Union High School District governing board convened Wednesday for its regularly monthly meeting, conducted via Facebook Live to promote social distancing.
The meeting is available to view at facebook.com/YUHSD70, as well as at yumaunion.org by 5:15 p.m. Thursday.
DATE SET FOR IN-PERSON LEARNING
Per the governing board’s approval, in-person instruction is slated to commence via the district’s hybrid learning model on Sept. 8, provided that Yuma County’s public health trends align with the benchmarks set by the Arizona Department of Health Services last week: a noticeable two-week decline in positive COVID-19 cases, two weeks with a positive rate below 7% and two weeks of hospitalizations for COVID-like illnesses below 10%.
According to Superintendent Gina Thompson, as Yuma County currently appears to meet two of the three benchmarks, she is optimistic that in-person instruction will begin on time.
“I am hopeful with the continued monitoring and continued preventative measures such as wearing a mask and staying socially distanced that we can safely return to in-person learning on Sept. 8,” said Thompson. “In the interest of keeping our staff and students safe, we will continue to work with our local and state-level healthcare professionals and allow their expertise to guide our decision when students should return to the classroom.”
Thompson noted that the transition to hybrid learning may look different from the sample that was originally presented in the district’s Return to Learning plan.
According to Associate Superintendent Tim Brienza, the district has developed a mitigation plan containing a series of safety procedures to be implemented upon staff and students’ return to campus. The plan is accessible at yumaunion.org.
RESOLUTION REGARDING COVID-19
Congruent with other school districts across the state, the board adopted a resolution regarding COVID-19.
“Essentially, it puts into writing all the things that are the expectation of the superintendent as the designee of the board to bring recommendations as well as continue to maintain the safest environment for our staff and our students,” said Thompson.
According to Thompson, the three-page resolution will be posted to yumaunion.org.
FINANCIAL TRENDS
According to Chief Financial Officer Dianne Cordery, the district has expended 5% of its maintenance and operations budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year. In capital funds, the district has expended $19,000 of the fiscal year’s budgeted $12.5 million.
Prior to its next regular meeting slated for Sept. 9, the board will hold a special meeting on Aug. 26 at 4:00 p.m.