The Yuma Union High School District governing board convened Wednesday for its regular monthly meeting, streamed virtually to afford social distancing. The meeting can be viewed on the district’s YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/YUHSD.
ATTENDANCE TRENDS
The district resumed in-person learning March 1, maintaining distance learning options for students who wish to continue with modality for the remainder of the school year.
According to Superintendent Gina Thompson, the district is currently missing about 190 students — a sizable improvement from the upwards of 400 that were previously unaccounted for.
“I think it’s truly a cause for tremendous celebration in Yuma County and in our high school district, and it speaks to the dedication of each campus,” said Thompson. “While we don’t want to lose any student, at one point we were down 400-plus students.”
Thompson added that student attendance is “going to be very critical” for the proposed Somerton High School’s state funding, which the Arizona School Facilities Board awards based on districts’ average daily membership (ADM).
“Living in this moment right now, we’re still looking for those other students,” she said. “We don’t stop looking just because we’re back in session (in-person).”
Campus administrators, teachers, counselors and drop-out prevention specialists have been making “a number of phone calls” to reconnect with the students and their families, Thompson said.
SHARED FACILITY AGREEMENT WITH CITY OF SAN LUIS
The district has established a new intergovernmental agreement (IGA) with the City of San Luis for the shared use of recreational facilities following the February expiration of the entities’ previous agreement. The product of six months of work, the new agreement is closely aligned with the IGA between YUHSD and the City of Yuma, according to Associate Superintendent Tim Brienza.
Changes from the previous agreement include the purchase of the lights on the San Luis High School soccer field and track, which the district is in the process of doing.
“The lights were actually funded by the City of San Luis,” Brienza explained. “At the expiration of that IGA, it called for us to purchase the lights from the City of San Luis...because they’re on our property. Since any capital improvements made to them were called out in the previous IGA, then the school district would have to pay for that. That’s the major change (in the new IGA), but it’s closely aligned to the one that we have with the City of Yuma...so there’s not a lot of strange nuances.”
FINANCIAL TRENDS
To date, the district has expended 51% of its maintenance and operations funds and 2% of its capital funds for the current fiscal year, according to Chief Financial Officer Dianne Cordery.
Also presented in Wednesday’s meeting, the district’s 2021-2022 compensation packet includes a 5% wage increase for “all employee groups across the board,” Cordery said, from classified and support staff to administrators and term employees.
The package also includes a 4% increase for entry-level personnel and a $10 increase in teaching staff’s hourly rate which, in previous school years, has traditionally been $25 for “tutoring, training and hourly work.”