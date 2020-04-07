The Yuma Union High School District governing board will meet for its regular monthly meeting Wednesday at 5:15 p.m. in the superintendent’s conference room, located at the district administrative office at 3150-B S. Avenue A.
Due to “the emergency health situation with COVID-19,” the meeting is closed to the public and will instead be held virtually via Facebook Live. Those unable to view the meeting in real-time can access the recorded version at yumaunion.org within 24 hours of the meeting’s conclusion.
Items on the agenda, accessible at yumaunion.org, include revised compensation packages for the current and upcoming academic years, revised job descriptions for facilities night supervisor and student nutrition manager positions and an intergovernmental agreement with Sun Corridor for network services.
To view the live meeting, visit the district’s Facebook page, @YUHSD70.