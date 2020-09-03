The Yuma Union High School District governing board will hold a special meeting Thursday at 5:15 p.m. to consider setting a date for the return to in-person instruction.
The meeting will be live streamed for virtual attendees via the district’s Facebook page, facebook.com/YUHSD70, with a recorded version to be uploaded to yumaunion.org within 24 hours of the meeting’s conclusion.
According to the agenda, available at yumaunion.org, other topics for board discussion include the district’s hybrid learning model, student waivers for in-person learning and possible action regarding the sale of district property.