The Yuma Union High School District governing board is holding a study session today at 4 p.m. as well as its September meeting at 5:15 p.m. Members of the public are invited to attend virtually by accessing the meeting live on the district’s YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/YUHSD or by finding the recording on its website at www.yumaunion.org within 24 hours of the meeting’s conclusion.
The study session will focus on a food services update for YUHSD and a discussion for future programming. No action will be taken in this session.
The regular meeting will include an overview of YUHSD’s 2021-2022 internal budget, a report on the Strategy for Success Program and a first read of policies and exhibits from the Arizona School Boards Association.
Action items include considerations to approve the revised 2021-2022 Kofa High School calendar, approve the Arizona School Emergency Response Plans, accept donations, approve a fee proposed in connection to the Fourth Small Learning Community for Somerton High School, approve the development agreement between YUHSD and the city of Somerton and approve the revised 2021/2022 compensation packet.
For more information, meeting agendas can be found online at www.yumaunion.org under “District” and “Governing Board.”