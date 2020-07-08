To continue to promote social distancing, the governing board of Yuma Union High School District will meet virtually for its July meeting Wednesday at 5:15 p.m.
Individuals may “attend” the live event by visiting facebook.com/YUHSD70. The meeting will also be available to view at yumaunion.org within 24 hours of the meeting’s conclusion.
Items on the agenda include a budget adoption for the upcoming school year, a proposed lot split agreement and rezoning application for the future Somerton High School and a discussion on the district’s reopening plans for this fall.
Agendas are available at yumaunion.org.