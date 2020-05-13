Due to “the emergency health situation with COVID-19,” the Yuma Union High School District governing board will convene for its regular monthly meeting via Facebook Live Wednesday at 5:15 p.m.
The meeting will be streamed on the district’s Facebook page, @YUHSD70, with a recorded version uploaded to yumaunion.org within 24 hours of the meeting’s conclusion.
Items on Wednesday’s agenda include the board’s recognition of 2020 graduates; an update on the district’s financial status amid COVID-19; the board’s appointment of a delegate and alternate delegate for the Arizona School Board Association (ASBA) Delegate Assembly; and a revision of the job description for instructional coaches.
Meeting agendas and minutes are available to view electronically at yumaunion.org.