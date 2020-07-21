Yuma Union High School District will give an update on its “Return to Learning” plan as the governing board convenes for a special meeting Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.
Though closed to public attendance due to COVID-19 concerns, the meeting will be live streamed at facebook.com/YUHSD70 and viewable at yumaunion.org within 24 hours of the meeting’s conclusion.
In addition to details about the upcoming school year, items on the agenda also include governing board approval of routine personnel and a bid award for HVAC and refrigeration supplies.
Agendas are available at yumaunion.org.