The 2023-2024 school year for the Yuma Union High School District is almost here and as families are preparing, the district has released information on its participation in the School Breakfast Program and National School Lunch Program to offer students healthy meals on the daily.
Per YUHSD’s press release, there are important distinctions to keep in mind between campuses:
For San Luis High School, Vista High School and Yuma High School, breakfast and lunch will be offered at no cost to students due to the implementation of the Special Assistance Program, Community Eligibility Provision (CEP), for school year 2023-2024. Students at these schools will be able to participate in these meal programs without having to pay a fee or submit a household application.
For Cibola High School, Gila Ridge High School, Kofa High School and Somerton High School, breakfast will be offered at no cost to students due to the implementation of Special Assistance Program, Provision 2.
Lunch at Cibola and Gila Ridge will cost $4. YUHSD notes that students may additionally qualify for free or reduced-price meals. This school year, reduced-price lunch meals cost $0 for lunch.
Lunch at Kofa and Somerton will be provided at no cost to all students due to the Special Assistance Program, Provision 2. In order to maintain this program, Free and Reduced-Price applications must be filled out.
Children can qualify for free or reduced-price meals under various circumstances. These include: belonging to a household whose income is at or below the Federal Income Eligibility Guidelines, belonging to a household that receives public assistance, participating in a Head Start or Even Start pre-kindergarten program or if the child is homeless, migrant, runaway or foster.
Household size and income criteria are used to determine eligibility for free and reduced-price benefits if the household does not receive assistance or the children are not in the other aforementioned categories. Children can get free or reduced-price meals if the household’s gross income falls at or below the limits on the Federal Income Eligibility Guideline chart (See accompanying image).
Per YUHSD, only one application is required for all children in the household and the information provided on the application will be used for the purpose of determining eligibility and verification of data. These applications may be verified at any time and must contain complete eligibility information to be approved.
Families can apply for benefits at any time so if a household member becomes unemployed or if the household size increases, YUHSD notes that the household should contact their school. Such changes may make the children of the household eligible for benefits if the household’s income falls at or below the Federal Guidelines. Contact Anjalina Whiddon, (928) 502-4773 or awhiddon@yumaunion.org at any time or fill out a new application online at https://www.myschoolapps.com/Home/DistrictRedirect/YUMAUHSD70_AZ?langid=1.
Under the provisions of the free and reduced-price policy, the executive director of Student Nutrition Services will review applications and determine eligibility. Parents or guardians dissatisfied with the ruling of the official may wish to discuss the decision with the determining official, Elena Hildreth, and can contact her informally at (928) 502-4773 or ehildreth@yumaunion.org. Parents wishing to make a formal appeal for a hearing on the decision may make a request either orally or in writing to Dianne Cordery at (928) 502-4606 or dcordery@yumaunion.org.
For any questions or concerns, contact Anjalina Whiddon with the provided information. To access more information about student nutrition services, visit https://www.yumaunion.org/domain/42.
