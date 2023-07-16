Federal Eligibility Income Chart for 2023-2024

Table Courtesy of YUHSD

 Table Courtesy of YUHSD

The 2023-2024 school year for the Yuma Union High School District is almost here and as families are preparing, the district has released information on its participation in the School Breakfast Program and National School Lunch Program to offer students healthy meals on the daily.

Per YUHSD’s press release, there are important distinctions to keep in mind between campuses:

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you