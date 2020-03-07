Yuma Union High School District’s emerging nurses and sports medicine practitioners involved in career and technical education (CTE) courses earned 13 medals in the Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) Region 4 championship, held Feb. 15 in Tucson.
As a result, these medalists – representing Gila Ridge, Kofa, San Luis and Yuma High Schools – qualified for HOSA’s Arizona Spring Leadership Conference in April.
Recognized by the U.S. Department of Education and Health Science Education Division of the Association for Career and Technical Education, HOSA is an international student organization promoting career opportunities in the health care industry while enhancing the quality of care delivered by professionals in the industry.
“Our team did exceptional and I am really proud of the confidence they demonstrated to compete at this level with their knowledge,” said Nick Santos, Yuma High School’s sports medicine instructor. “Each student chose the area of health they wanted to compete in. We are looking forward to the next event in the spring.”
GILA RIDGE
Public Service Announcement: First Place (Noah Peralta, Ian Clark, Samantha Gramley Kareli Vazquez; Angel Palma); Second Place (Dedric Dixon, Jasmine Salinas, Alyssa Munoz, Ibeth Uranga)
Clinical Specialty: Second Place (Trevor Clark)
Health Career Display: Second Place (Jazmine Cordova, Kenisha Simmons); Third Place (Trinity Binder, Yasmeen Alcala)
Extemporaneous Writing: Third Place (Raelynn Wilbrecht)
KOFA
Public Health: Second Place (Noemi Adame, Sonia Rodriguez Zalava, Brithzeria Palafox, Dioselin Montes)
Job Seeking Skills: Third Place (Angel Gurrola)
Prepared Research Purposive Writing and Speaking: Third Place (Priscilla Martinez)
SAN LUIS
Prepared Speaking: First Place (Spandan Gandhi)
Job Seeking Skills: First Place (Luis Santillian)
Community Awareness: Second Place (Daniel Bojorquez-Orozco, Gabriela Torres)
Health Education: Third Place (Azucena Melendez, Adamari Lara, Kassandra Sicarios)
Public Service Announcement: Third Place (Abigail Rivera, Michelle Alcala Vargas, Alejandra Rodriguez)
YUMA HIGH
Informational Poster: Second Place (Aisley Bermudez)