At Yuma Union High School District, Career and Technical Student Organizations (CTSOs) play an important role for students participating in district Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs.
“These professional organizations are a requirement for each CTE program, but they are really what builds student interest and allows students to get involved beginning their freshman year,” said CTE Executive Director Lorie Honeycutt. “They also provide students with a platform to interact with industry professionals and assist them in solidifying their future career journey.”
The connection between CTSOs and students is vital, but so is the connection between local school administrators and CTSOs. Last month, Honeycutt was recognized with the SkillsUSA Cornerstone Award for the impact her support has had by the Arizona SkillsUSA Association, which represents one of nine CTSOs at YUHSD.
“Lorie Honeycutt is an inspiration to so many who work to develop the workforce and career opportunities for students – not only for the amazing impact she has had on those in YUHSD, but by her constant energy and leadership in building partnerships and opportunities statewide,” said YUHSD Associate Superintendent Lisa Anderson.
This emphasis on partnerships is a big reason Honeycutt was selected for the award. It was established to celebrate the cooperative relationships that have been established between school administrators and SkillsUSA chapters. Why? Because the success of a chapter depends on administrative support.
Specifically, YUHSD reports that the award is an opportunity to recognize those who have gone beyond valuable daily contributions to make an extraordinary long-term difference in the lives of students, inspiring confidence in a new generation of workforce leaders.
Honeycutt received the award at the Arizona State SkillsUSA Championship in Phoenix, but she wasn’t expecting it nor did she have any idea she was up for consideration.
“I actually was presenting an award and I was asked to remain on the stage instead of exiting as I normally would,” she said. “Thus, it was a complete surprise. The Arizona SkillsUSA director was able to pull it off without my knowledge or the knowledge of any of my advisors or students.”
Although the recognition was a surprise, the reasons for it may be less surprising since Honeycutt feels great enthusiasm for the work she does in supporting SkillsUSA and every endeavor in CTE.
“I can’t wait to come to work each day since every single day is different!” she said. “Yuma Union has 29 different Career and Technical Education programs so if I focused on just the programs alone each day would be unique, but when you add in the other CTE requirements–industry credentials, college credit, student internships, new lab building projects plus career and technical student organizations–every day is exciting and better then the day before.”
Honeycutt shared that she’s especially proud of the district’s student leadership program. She shared that students have seen personal success and schools have seen value in the training that the CTE department provides. She hopes to see these students become business and civic leaders in the community, and she’s not alone in this feeling.
“All of the YUHSD team is focused on preparing every student for college, career and the community,” she said. “And because CTE has an opportunity to impact each one of these conditions with our students, it means I have to be both focused and forward-thinking. I am very fortunate to have an incredible CTE team to help me, but we also have the full support of our superintendent, governing board and industry partners from our community. It takes all of us, working together, to assist students with charting their future.”
CTE’s partnership with SkillsUSA contributes to that effort as the CTSO focuses on empowering its members to become, in their own words, world-class workers, leaders and responsible American citizens.
Per a YUHSD press release, district students enrolled in a program supported by SkillsUSA over the past half decade have not only increased in numbers but also realized success. They’ve earned numerous state officer nominations as well as dozens of top three finishes in state conferences. In 2022, more than a dozen YUHSD students advanced to nationals in a SkillsUSA competition.
Looking ahead in her role as executive director, Lorie Honeycutt is excited to do work for Somerton High School, which is currently undergoing construction and is expected to open its doors in 2023. Today, however, she’s very proud to be a SkillsUSA Cornerstone Award recipient.
“The CTSOs do an excellent job of recognizing administrators, advisors and students,” she said. “I was part of a very elite group of individuals who won an award that day. It was truly an honor.”
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.