Yuma Union High School District Career and Technical Education (CTE) students had a competitive summer season. Thirty-five students went to national competitions following top finishes at state conferences and now, the district reports that CTE students finished among the top 10 in the U.S. in 15 separate national events across multiple organizations.

  • Yuma High School Law and Public Safety students Francisco Arviso and Miriam Tellez won first place, presenting their school’s Models of Excellence project at SkillsUSA nationals in Atlanta.
  • Cibola High School’s Jesus Torres brought home a second-place finish in Leadership at the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) national conference in San Diego.
  • A Kofa High School team of Faith Gaona, Ahime Montanez, Emele Garcia and Iredi Cebreros won second place in the Ethical Dilemma category at Educators Rising in Washington, D.C.
  • Gila Ridge High School’s Alberto Bolanos, the only YUHSD student to advance to the Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) national competition in Nashville, finished third place in the Pathophysiology category.

