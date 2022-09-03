Yuma Union High School District Career and Technical Education (CTE) students had a competitive summer season. Thirty-five students went to national competitions following top finishes at state conferences and now, the district reports that CTE students finished among the top 10 in the U.S. in 15 separate national events across multiple organizations.
- Yuma High School Law and Public Safety students Francisco Arviso and Miriam Tellez won first place, presenting their school’s Models of Excellence project at SkillsUSA nationals in Atlanta.
- Cibola High School’s Jesus Torres brought home a second-place finish in Leadership at the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) national conference in San Diego.
- A Kofa High School team of Faith Gaona, Ahime Montanez, Emele Garcia and Iredi Cebreros won second place in the Ethical Dilemma category at Educators Rising in Washington, D.C.
- Gila Ridge High School’s Alberto Bolanos, the only YUHSD student to advance to the Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) national competition in Nashville, finished third place in the Pathophysiology category.
“Our CTE students traveled to five different cities across the United States this past summer and in each Career and Technical Student Organization (CTSO) event, Yuma Union High School District students excelled,” YUHSD CTE Executive Director Lorie Honeycutt said. “Students were evaluated on their problem-solving skills as well as their ability to quickly execute the best response to challenges integrated with their ability to accurately digest complex situations and convey related solutions. Our CTE students make me proud every single day, but to see their joy and excitement when they stand on stage to receive their well-deserved medals is always the best reward.”
Overall, Kofa students earned top 10 finishes in six different events across three CTSOs, and all five comprehensive high schools in YUHSD placed sixth or better in at least one event.
The top 10 finishers across YUHSD are as follows:
- Cibola: Dominick Camacho, Fourth Place, Impromptu Lesson
- Gila Ridge: Galilea Torres and Valeria Vizcarra Villa, Fourth Place, Children’s Literature (Pre-K)
- Kofa: Faith Gaona, Ahime Montanez, Emele Garcia and Iredi Cebreros, Second Place, Ethical Dilemma
- Cibola: Jesus Torres, Second Place, Leadership
- Gila Ridge: Alberto Bolanos, Third Place, Pathophysiology
Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC)
- Kofa: James Klienwachter, Brandon Fernandez, Tanner Garner and Jesus Gaeta, Fourth Place, JLAB Academic Bowl (Level 3)
- Gila Ridge: Madelina Macaluso, Fourth Place, Welding Sculpture; Patrick Smith, Luis Jauregui and John McMahn, Ninth Place, Career Pathways Showcase (Human Services)
- Kofa: Samantha Dahin, Fourth Place, Prepared Speaking; Cassandra Dahin, Fourth Place, Extemporaneous Speaking; Geminis Gonzalez, Ninth Place, Customer Service; Alberto Barraza, Fourth Place, Building Maintenance
- San Luis: Carlos Rodriguez and Peter Sanchez, Sixth Place, Robotics: Urban Search and Rescue
- Yuma High: Franciso Arviso and Miriam Tellez, First Place, Models of Excellence; Angel Perez Bogarin, Manuel Perez Bogarin and Julio Cabrera, Sixth Place, Chapter Display
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.