Today

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 87F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 87F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High near 110F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.