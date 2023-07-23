Despite school being out of session, summer was a busy season for the Yuma Union High School District’s Career and Technical Student Organizations (CTSOs). The district reports it sent more students to national competitions in their respective CTSOs than any previous year.
By the end of the season, five YUHSD students were named top three finishers, including two national champions.
Per YUHSD, Lilyan Madrid of Kofa High School earned a gold medal in Lesson Planning and Delivery for Career and Technical Education (CTE) at the Educators Rising national conference in Orlando. Jesus Torres of Cibola High School, meanwhile, took home a gold medal in Culinary Arts at the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) national conference in Denver.
“Earning first place at nationals feels unbelievable,” Madrid said. “Taking in the moment of actually being at Nationals was enough to show me that I didn’t make it this far to be scared or nervous but happy that I took this opportunity. Being a first-year Educators Rising student and placing first at Nationals is insane to think about because it shows me that with the right mindset and dedication, I can set high goals for myself and accomplish them.”
On the same day Madrid wrapped up her Orlando competition, Torres was preparing to start his journey for a national championship over 1,800 miles away in Denver.
“With a purpose and passion, I am filled with gratitude to express my heartfelt appreciation to everyone who played a role in my journey to becoming the first-place winner at nationals,” he said. “I am grateful to the incredible individuals at Cibola, the CTE program and Arizona FCCLA, whose support pushed me toward this remarkable achievement.
“In particular, I want to thank [Cibola Culinary Instructor] Ms. [Tawny] Saldaña. Her dedication and belief in me not only pushed me beyond my limits but also ignited my imagination with new ideas. She gave me a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to pursue something that I never thought was possible. Culinary Arts opened doors I never knew existed, equipping me with a Servsafe certification to enhance my future job prospects and ultimately the first-place win at nationals.”
Overall, 121 YUHSD students attended national conferences for their respective CTSOs, either as competitors or leaders. The following is a list of students who earned a top-three finish in their event:
Health Occupation Students of America (HOSA)
Alaina Tracy (Cibola High School), third place, Home Health Aide
Miguel Iniguez (Kofa High School), third place, Building Maintenance
Jesus Torres (Cibola High School), first place, Culinary Arts
Lilyan Madrid (Kofa High School), first place, Lesson Planning and Deliver-CTE
Vanessa Muela (San Luis High School), third place, Spanish Book – K-3
Several YUHSD students also qualified for Future Farmers of America (FFA) nationals. Cibola High School’s Poultry Evaluation team of Taygen Newby, Wyatt Bacon, Rylee Raney and Kaylyn Larson, along with their Conduct of Meetings team consisting of Annie Holbrook,
Lucy Nielsen, Cali-Rose Logan, Rocco Meyers, Emmalina Quamen, Zachary Bowers and Ellie McNeece will be traveling to Indianapolis in November.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.