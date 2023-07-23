Despite school being out of session, summer was a busy season for the Yuma Union High School District’s Career and Technical Student Organizations (CTSOs). The district reports it sent more students to national competitions in their respective CTSOs than any previous year.

By the end of the season, five YUHSD students were named top three finishers, including two national champions.

