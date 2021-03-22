In a recent study session, the Yuma Union High School District governing board reviewed the history and current funding status of the proposed Somerton High School, which was tabled by the Arizona School Facilities Board (SFB) for state funding twice in a span of 370 days – first at the entity’s recommendation in 2019 and again in 2020.
The project is estimated at $55 million, with $46 million estimated for initial construction and the remaining sum covering infrastructure development, permits, design, furniture and other equipment. These costs are partially supplemented by a 2015 bond, which allocated $20 million to cover “core construction” costs including the property purchase, classrooms, student services, a technology center and athletic fields.
In total, YUHSD has secured $25.8 million for the project – $3.1 million of which has been expended for escrow on land, the Somerton land purchase, land surveying, legal fees for the land purchase, a soil study, redistricting, architects and geotechnical work – still leaving a shortfall of $29.1 million.
“We’ve exhausted all avenues to get those funds,” said YUHSD Chief Financial Officer Dianne Cordery during the March 11th meeting.
To appropriate state funding for new school construction, the SFB conducts an enrollment count on districts’ 40th day of school, multiplying the number of pupils by the square footage per pupil by the cost per square foot.
In its December 2019 evaluation, the SFB elected to table funding for the project based on its demographer’s projections that the district’s student population was not over capacity and had only experienced a 1% increase in its annualized growth rate, making the project ineligible for state funding that fiscal year.
Meanwhile, Chandler Unified School District, which was also found to be operating below its maximum capacity, received approval for new construction funding “based on the belief that their numbers would grow, but Yuma Union High School District – rural, migrant population being served – seems to be held to a different data-based standard,” YUHSD Superintendent Gina Thompson noted.
“They made an exception to their own rule,” added governing board president Phil Townsend. “(Chandler Unified) did not meet the criteria established by the legislation; they made the exception but they’re not willing to do that for Yuma Union.”
In December 2020, the project was once again denied approval for funding based on insufficient growth in ADM coupled with a projected 0% influx over the next year. This data, collected by an Arizona State University demographer group sourced by the SFB, differed from that of the third party demographic agency hired by YUHSD, which projected an ADM growth rate of 2.6% for both the current and upcoming fiscal years.
Rather than opening in 2022 as the district initially anticipated, the delay in accruing state funding slates the campus to open in 2024.
According to Thompson, the SFB’s projections failed to consider the district’s 2,000-plus migrant student population; the reality that 1,100 Somerton-based students are transported 20 miles to and from Kofa High School daily, incurring an annual cost of $1.2 million; and the district’s lack in enrollment decline amid the COVID-19 pandemic. As of December 2020, according to Thompson, the district had experienced a 0.95% decline in enrollment, while the state averaged a 3.7% decline.
“A school community with a 90% minority population, and the largest migrant student population possibly in the United States, continues to be marginalized,” said Thompson. “It feels like we’re being ignored as a rural district and as a community.”
Without Somerton High School, the district projects that Kofa High School will continue operating 13% above its maximum capacity, while Somerton-based students continue to spend upwards of 90 minutes on a bus each day.
“That’s a student safety issue,” said Townsend.
“When passed and written, the formulas really didn’t take into account special circumstances at all, much less the needs of rural communities,” he added. “Things that would never cross the mind of people who wrote the legislation, such as migrant students: 80% of the migrant students in Arizona come through Yuma Union High School District.”
During Thursday’s session, Yuma County Supervisor Lynne Pancrazi suggested appealing to legislation for a one-time exception for YUHSD to construct a Somerton campus rather than pursuing a reformation of the SFB’s formula to account for the state’s migrant students, as the former would be more attainable.
“To me, that would be the easiest way to go as far as making sure we get the school built,” she said. “I don’t see us changing the School Facilities Board, the way it determines square footage or any of that.”
Thursday’s meeting can be viewed in full on the district’s YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/YUHSD.