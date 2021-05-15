Federal grant funding will bring three propane-fueled buses to the Yuma Schools Transportation Center (YSTC) this summer as part of the entity’s ongoing efforts to modernize its 182-bus fleet and reduce its carbon footprint.
Housed by the Yuma Educational Consortium shared between Yuma School District One, Yuma Union High School District and Arizona Western College, the transportation center has worked over the last four years to decommission outdated diesel buses in favor of fuel efficiency and reliability.
The replacements are afforded through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)’s Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) Program, which supplements up to 25% of the total expense in order to “protect human health and improve air quality by reducing harmful emissions by diesel engines.”
For the three buses slated to arrive to the yard after July 1 – two of which will be used by YUHSD and the other by District One – YSTC will receive $140,898. All handicap accessible, the buses will be utilized to transport special education students to and from school, YSTC Director of Transportation Ron Schepers said.
The transportation center has been pre-selected to replace six additional buses, all used by YUHSD, next summer with an estimated reimbursement grant of $265,000.
“At least 50% of emissions that go into the air and cause poor air quality come from vehicles that drive on the road,” Schepers said. “Diesel has a byproduct that’s particulate matter, which is nothing more than soot. If you breathe it, those particles can actually lodge in your lungs and, sometimes, not ever come out. That’s the purpose of the grant: to get old, polluting vehicles off the road. It helps to support the fact that we can get newer, more reliable buses that are more economical and more environmentally friendly. Propane burns very clean, and the buses run much quieter (than diesel).”
According to Schepers, the transportation center aims to replace buses manufactured before 2009. The three decommissioning this year are 2004 and 2005 models.
As school buses generally log about 15,000 miles a year shuttling students to and from school – excluding field trips, which factor an additional 35,000-mile average. According to Schepers, many of YSTC’s veteran buses have between 150,000 and 200,000 miles on them “depending on the type of work thy did over their lifetimes.”
“That’s a lot of kids coming and going and a lot of miles, too, over that time,” Schepers said.
Since 2017, YSTC has replaced 49 buses through DERA grants – 30 for YUHSD and 19 for District One.
“We’ve been able to replace quite a few buses, and having the bus replacement grants available to us during this time was a really key component in keeping this momentum going,” Schepers said.
According to Schepers, the propane buses are purchased from RWC Group in Phoenix, which allows YSTC to tailor accessories like video surveillance cameras and “state of the art” air conditioning units to “basically build the bus that we need,” which in turn serves to cut down on maintenance and repairs.
When shopping for new buses, Schepers looks to meet three main needs: transportation to and from school for special education students, transportation to and from school for regular education students and transportation for trips and travel.
“Each of those three types of buses will have different criteria that we use when we build the bus to meet the needs of those three main areas,” he noted.
Replacing buses is an “ongoing, never ending, year-to-year process,” Schepers said, but thanks to the DERA grants, those efforts are bolstered as YSTC funnels the rebates into additional purchases.
“Buses, like anything else, don’t last forever,” he said. “Getting 25% off the cost of a new bus is a huge advantage in order to replace the older units that would need to be replaced anyway. It’s not like we wouldn’t be replacing buses without the grant, but it does help to replace more buses than what we could have without it so we can get more of the older, less reliable buses with more maintenance requirements off the road more regularly. A good, modern fleet is going to be not only more economical but efficient and better for our students.”
As is the case with other school transportation departments across the state, YSTC needs about 20 additional bus drivers to fully staff the fleet – a consistent trend since 1989 when Schepers entered the industry.
“This year it was a little bit exacerbated because of COVID and people needing to get other work while schools were closed, but there is an amount of turnover in this industry that’s normal – it’s not anything different from what any other school district transportation department goes through,” he said. “Even in the ongoing conversations outside of COVID, there’s always the topic of driver shortage and retention in the industry as a whole. It’s not exclusive to us; it’s pretty common in the industry itself. It’s not just statewide, it’s a national thing, too.”
For more information on available bus driver positions, visit www.yuma.org/Employment.