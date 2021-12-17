The Yuma Union High School District, Yuma School District One and Crane Elementary School District sent out a joint information alert Thursday to make families aware of a social media challenge circulating nationwide.
It reports that the challenge encourages students to call in potential school threats today, Dec. 17.
A report from Fox 10 Phoenix notes that the origins of the challenge are unclear but it appears to come from TikTok and also encourages school shootings to take place. TikTok’s communications team on Twitter stated that they’re working with law enforcement but have not found evidence of threats originating or spreading on their platform.
Locally, school districts have been taking action as a precautionary measure. YUHSD shared that it will report any threats as it would normally if something may affect safety and well-being of staff and students. As of Thursday morning, both the Yuma Police Department and San Luis Police Department confirmed that they have not received any threats against schools in the district.
YUHSD also reminded the public in its alert that expulsion and legal consequences are possible when someone issues a threat against the school community.
“Please take time to speak with your child(ren) about the influence of social media and the potential consequences of engaging in this type of behavior,” reads its statement. “Our students may not realize the severity of posting or reposting information that could be harmful or dangerous to others.”
District One has communicated with parents of students at its middle schools and assures families that they have not received any threats of violence.
“Rather, we encourage parents to take this opportunity to speak to their child about the dangers of participating in social media challenges,” said District One Communications and Community Engagement Coordinator Christine McCoy in a statement from the district. “Remind students that serious consequences may arise from posting or reposting threats of violence, and could include suspension, expulsion and even criminal charges.”
Crane’s statement assures community members that the report of no credible threats mentioned in the joint statement applies to all schools in the districts. Crane also encourages parents and guardians to speak to their children about the responsibility that comes along with social media usage.
“We’re fortunate to have a wonderful partnership with our fellow school districts, local law enforcement and community members,” said Community Relations Coordinator Rosie Peña in a statement from Crane. “Together, our aim is to prioritize the safety and wellbeing of our school communities. Our commitment to our educational stakeholders is to keep them apprised of relevant events and activities, and therefore we shared the message to be proactive and transparent.”
All three districts have stated that they ask members of their learning communities to report any threats or inappropriate content directly to the police and to their respective school/district.