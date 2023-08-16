The dropout prevention team at the Yuma Union High School District had a very positive report to present to the governing board for its Wednesday, Aug. 9, meeting.

“As we continue to work diligently to ensure that our dropout rate is at 0%, I’m actually proud to announce that our district rate is at a 2.14%” said David Reynoso, dropout prevention specialist for Gila Ridge. “Cibola currently sits at a 1.04%, Gila Ridge High School sits at a 2.72%, Kofa sits at a 2.58%, San Luis High School sits at a 0.97% – that’s our lowest in the district so kudos to them. Vista High School sits at a 2.70%, Yuma High sits at a 1.89% and Somerton High School sits at a 0%! Good for them!”

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

