The dropout prevention team at the Yuma Union High School District had a very positive report to present to the governing board for its Wednesday, Aug. 9, meeting.
“As we continue to work diligently to ensure that our dropout rate is at 0%, I’m actually proud to announce that our district rate is at a 2.14%” said David Reynoso, dropout prevention specialist for Gila Ridge. “Cibola currently sits at a 1.04%, Gila Ridge High School sits at a 2.72%, Kofa sits at a 2.58%, San Luis High School sits at a 0.97% – that’s our lowest in the district so kudos to them. Vista High School sits at a 2.70%, Yuma High sits at a 1.89% and Somerton High School sits at a 0%! Good for them!”
Mention of the newly opened Somerton campus’ percentage garnered laughs but Reynoso was quick to follow with better news: the district’s rate sits well below the state average of 5.16%.
San Luis High School Dropout Prevention Specialist Rigo Conde shared that for the past several years, YUHSD’s dropout prevention specialists have been attending the National Dropout Prevention Conference to learn about what’s working and not working for other states, cities and counties.
“A lot of the times, we’ve been to several workshops there where they brag about their lowest dropout rate being 18%, 16%,” Conde said.
Because of this, Superintendent Tim Brienza challenged the district’s dropout prevention team to see if they could get an opportunity to present. This year in October, they’ll be speaking at the national conference in Orlando, Florida.
“We are excited to go attend this conference now as presenters and hopefully come back with new and exciting ideas and of course, share and brag about the success of the Yuma High School District and the awesome numbers that we’ve been able to maintain for the last couple of years,” Conde concluded.
