In a special meeting via Facebook Live Wednesday morning, the Yuma Union High School District governing board emphasized the “Return to Learning” plan’s design to allow for family choice, noting that the plan is a sample of what the 2020-2021 school year could look like and is subject to change.
According to Board President Phillip Townsend, the Return to Learning plan will be “reported as a regular update” during board meetings throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. That will allow the district to implement and communicate any modifications made to the plan in alignment with the most current information from political and public health officials.
Initially presented in a July 8 governing board meeting, the plan includes a hybrid learning option, a self-paced distance learning option via the Yuma Online Distance Academy (YODA) and a campus-connected distance learning option via Canvas for families to choose from when in-person learning continues Aug. 17, or a later date approved by Gov. Doug Ducey.
Until that date, all YUHSD students will begin the school year via the Canvas distance learning model.
“The primary focus is always (the) health and safety of our students and staff,” said Townsend. “Any hybrid or in-person offer is dependent upon the current status of Yuma County in regards to health data trends and/or any orders by Governor Ducey.”
At yumaunion.org/Page/3177, families are able to select the instructional model that best aligns with their students’ needs and circumstances. The selection comes with a brief survey, available in both English and Spanish. In order for the district to make the necessary preparations to deliver the various models, families are asked to make their decision by Friday if possible.
According to Chief Academic Officer Eric Brooks, campus and district personnel representing “all different pieces of the academic chain” have been meeting weekly to discuss the various elements of each learning model in detail.
“We want to make sure that the three different options that we’re providing and the way that we want to reopen school is in the best interest of all parties concerned,” he said. “The earlier that you are able to make your decisions (as district families), the better we are going to be able to plan for what we can do to best serve your students.”
If families have already chosen a learning model but need to modify their decision, the district encourages them to contact the campus academics office or counselor to do so.
“Things change minute to minute in our lives right now, and we want to be a place of helping families,” said Superintendent Gina Thompson. “Not making any judgement, but trying to help them for the benefit of the student.”
Additional information on the learning options afforded in the district’s Return to Learning plan can be found at yumaunion.org.