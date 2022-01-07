High school is back in session this week and as students return, the Yuma Union High School District is urging students to be mindful of themselves and others in the face of COVID-19 and its Omicron variant.
In a message sent out Wednesday, the district highly encouraged individuals coming to any of its campuses or classrooms to wear face coverings – especially when within six feet of another person.
The district also announced that its quarantining procedures will be modified to match new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Arizona Department of Health Services (AZDHS). These changes include a reduction to a five-day quarantine for exposed individuals and the requirement of mask use as a response to release from quarantine and isolation.
With hopes for a positive start to the year and avoiding any possible school closures, the district asked families to keep students home if they’re ill.
“Keeping our schools open is all of our responsibility,” the message read. “We simply cannot have individuals with COVID-19 symptoms coming to school. Thank you for your support in keeping our staff safe and schools open for teaching and learning.”
To learn more about YUHSD’s mitigation plans for COVID-19, visit https://www.yumaunion.org/domain/2463.
