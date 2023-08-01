With school almost back in session, families at the Yuma Union High School District may be pleased to learn that the district’s new partnership will provide them with a way to anonymously report bullying and safety concerns.
YUHSD’s partnership with Anonymous Alerts enables students and families to make their reports through a website link and mobile application.
Per the district, the reporting system allows for one-way or two-way anonymous encrypted communications between submitters (students, parents or community members) and district administration and/or school staff. Users can opt to remain anonymous or reveal their identity when submitting a report.
“We are excited to add another tool for our students and community to speak up when something regarding student safety comes up,” YUHSD Associate Superintendent Lisa Anderson said. “Yuma Union High School District students have long been vigilant about protecting their classmates and schools and when they see something, they say something. This system makes that even easier and allows our administrators a valuable way to not only track problem incidents but also various other data points to help keep our campuses safe.”
To use Anonymous Alerts, students, parents or other school personnel can visit www.yumaunion.org/site/default.aspx?PageID=4801 and click on the “Anonymous Alerts” button or text link to submit a report expressing their concern. Anonymous Alerts mobile applications can be downloaded directly from the Apple, Google Play or Chrome stores, too.
Students are supplied with an activation code and then can select which school their messages should go to. And in case students need more information, posters explaining how to use the app will be displayed throughout the district’s schools.
To send a report from phone:
• Download the Anonymous Alerts app for free from the Apple Store, Google Play store, or Chrome store.
• Start the app and enter activation code: yumaunionhsd.
• Send important reports to school officials
• Add a screenshot, photo or video about the incident.
