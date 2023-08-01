Anonymous Alerts

YUHSD has partnered with Anonymous Alerts to enable anonymous reporting on bullying and safety concerns.

 Image from Anonymous Alerts

With school almost back in session, families at the Yuma Union High School District may be pleased to learn that the district’s new partnership will provide them with a way to anonymously report bullying and safety concerns.

YUHSD’s partnership with Anonymous Alerts enables students and families to make their reports through a website link and mobile application.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

