YUHSD getting 'back on track' with drug awareness, prevention efforts

Sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic, the topic of teen drug abuse and overdose prevention is returning to the table at Yuma Union High School District.
When the virus shuttered school campuses in March 2020 and later surged throughout Yuma County, the district’s communication efforts pivoted to ensure families received the most up-to-date information regarding teaching and learning without inundating them with an informational overload, which temporarily shifted topics like drug abuse to the backburner.
“We tried our best to manage the amount of information people were getting; students were getting somewhere in the neighborhood of 80 and 90 emails a day,” said chief communications officer Eric Patten. “Their inbox was really full, and same thing for parents. Any time parents got a message from Yuma Union High School District, the immediate reaction was, ‘What’s going on with COVID?’ It wasn’t something we were ignoring or neglecting as much as trying to make sure they got the information they needed for purposes of learning and COVID awareness.”
As the ability to understand and manage COVID-19 has increased with time, research and vaccine, the district is returning to traditional in-person school days Aug. 5 and aims to get “back on track” with its efforts to raise awareness on the dangers of substance misuse and abuse.
In the event of an emergency, the district has secured 274 free doses of Narcan nasal spray, which have been dispersed between all district campuses and facilities. Through a partnership with HOPE, Inc., two Narcan trainings were recently provided to all staff and, through Blue Cross Blue Shield, staff have year-round access to a virtual opioid overdose awareness and prevention training, helping them further recognize signs and symptoms of an overdose and ways to respond in such a situation.
“Anyone is at risk for overdose; we want everyone to be prepared,” said district safety officer Ryann Quick, who joined YUHSD in November. “It can happen anywhere; it makes sense, when you have large groups of people, to be prepared, especially with students that might not know what substances contain opiates – a lot of different substances are laced with opiates like fentanyl. And then with adults and staff and guests, you don’t know what could happen.”
The conversation has been ongoing for the district since early 2019, when a parent teacher organization (PTO) meeting at San Luis High School rallied parents, administrators, first responders and south county residents for open dialogue on prevention strategies, addiction recovery, et cetera.
“That set us on the path for where we are today, not to necessarily solve it, but to at least give people better resources and be ahead of things a little bit more than we may have been,” Patten said. “That meeting changed the dialogue quite a bit in bringing to light this idea that it’s everybody and it sounds cliche but it takes a village for us to really combat this and, hopefully, stem it in the opposite direction that it’s trending.”
In the past, district staff have participated in Drug Impairment Training for Educational Professionals (DITEP) courses; on various campuses, the Yuma and San Luis police departments as well as the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) have delivered presentations on the dangers and consequences of experimenting with opioids and how to access available resources for help.
YUHSD is also a member of the Yuma County Anti-Drug Coalition, a nonprofit organization aimed toward eliminating the victimization caused by substance abuse by increasing drug education for area youth and families.
Where only Vista High School and, for a brief time, Yuma High School housed social workers last year, this year all six YUHSD campuses will have a social worker on staff. Students can access their services directly or through a referral from their school counselor.
“One of the biggest things we’ve noticed since we started talking about this in 2019 is it’s a community issue,” Patten said. “It’s not a school issue or a curriculum issue, this is something that we can’t combat on our own and a family at home can’t combat on their own either. Having those social workers on campuses as an immediate resource for our students is huge.”
According to Quick, a number of factors contribute to drug abuse and misuse among teenagers. Curiosity, family and environmental stressors, inability to identify the substances they’re using and whether they may be laced with fentanyl or another harmful drug, lack of sound decision-making skills and perceived invincibility often fuel those choices.
“I don’t think a lot of teens that use drugs are expecting a big consequence to happen,” Quick said. “There’s an invincibility aspect – ‘That’s not going to happen to me’ – and that’s where the education comes in. Consequences can’t be the only type of messaging that’s there, because that doesn’t help address all of those underlying issues.”
While the potential impacts and consequences are real, Quick noted the district’s approach also spans to helping students identify their goals and alternative coping mechanisms such as embracing their talents as a way to get through stressful times, and locating resources for food, transportation and utility assistance to further reduce triggers of stress. According to Quick, when it comes to increasing awareness of substance abuse, it’s important that the protective factors outweigh the risk factors.
“It’s just responsibility – we’re a host for these students so many hours a week,” she said. “This is a place for them to be safe.”
YUHSD is home to roughly 11,000 students and 1,000 employees, according to Patten, reiterating the district’s responsibility to educate and empower.
“If you extend that out to the families that’s impacting – just immediate family members, not even talking about the potential for siblings and grandparents living in the home – we’re talking about 30, 40, 50 thousand people that live in Yuma County,” Patten said. “That’s a large percentage of the community. If you don’t say anything or you don’t try to get the people involved that need to be involved, nothing will ever change.”
A fentanyl awareness presentation presented by the Yuma Police Department is accessible on the district’s website at www.yumaunion.org/Page/2966.