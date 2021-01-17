In its regular meeting Wednesday, the Yuma Union High School District governing board voted 4-1 to adopt a construction manager at risk (CMAR) procurement method for Somerton High School, awarding a request for quote (RFQ) to McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. for the pre-construction phase of the $47 million project.
Rather than accepting competitive bids for the job, a “qualifications-based” method the CMAR procurement method awards the job to the most qualified or “very best” contractor to complete it, according to Bill Lukehart, principal project director for Arcadis and one of YUHSD’s key partners in conceptualizing the proposed South County campus.
In a study session preceding Wednesday’s meeting, Lukehart advocated for the CMAR procurement method above invitation for bid (IFB), job order contract (JOC) – both of which the district has pursued for other projects – and design build (D/B) methods.
He suggested a CMAR would afford the district “increased control” over the project, as the method requires the contractor to propose a guaranteed maximum price (GMP), which “demands value.” If the district and contractor don’t agree on the GMP, the district can sever its relationship with the contractor and consult another.
There are two separate contracts under a CMAR method, according to Lukehart. One is issued for pre-construction services in the job’s design phase – which the district governing board awarded to McCarthy Building Companies, Inc., who will now act as a consultant to the district. These pre-construction services include providing cost estimates “constantly,” scheduling, phasing and sequencing, providing design assistance and constructability reviews.
When an agreeable construction GMP is established, the CMAR then becomes the “equivalent of a general contractor,” entering a separate contract to assume responsibility for the cost of the project and award bids for subcontractor work, which serves to maintain a “project team concept,” according to Lukehart.
“The general contractor is a small percentage of the actual overall construction on large projects,” Lukehart said, later noting that the job fees and profit go to the general contractor.
YUHSD board member David Lara voiced concern that adopting a CMAR delivery method would take opportunities away from local contractors and, as a result, local tax dollars would leave the local economy. Lukehart noted that he knew of only one local contractor capable of completing the Somerton High School project, but didn’t identify the company.
“If the general contractor is from out of town and they take a small piece of the pie, that small piece of the pie leaves town,” Lara said. “It doesn’t matter how big or small, the money leaves Yuma County; it doesn’t stay in the county. I always like to keep it local as much as possible; if there’s a local contractor that can do it, that’s what I’m looking out for. And I think there are local contractors that can do it, and a lot of them meet the requirements.”
According to Lukehart, the pool of general and subcontractors would be the same with any other viable delivery method; CMAR would not exclude local subcontractors from competing for the work, just from being the project’s general contractor.
During the call to the public portion of Wednesday’s meeting, Harvey Campbell, a local developer and president of BetterYuma.org, urged the board to reconsider pursuing a CMAR and instead open the project for competitive bids.
“I don’t understand why the board selected a CMAR methodology to build a $47 million high school,” he said. “A CMAR...is not based on an independent bid, it’s simply based on somebody’s presentation. There’s no checks and balances as far as what you’re getting for your $47 million.”
Campbell noted a recent instance in which the City of Yuma awarded a $6.97 million CMAR contract to a Phoenix-based construction company for the Thomas F. Allt Utilities Complex; taxpayers’ pushback spurred city council to put the contract out for bid, which garnered five bids ranging from $5.1 million to $6.04 million – all lower than the original bid. The project was awarded to the lowest bidder, Pilkington Construction Co., saving the city nearly $2 million.
Campbell also pointed out that by accepting bids for the recently opened Yuma High School culinary lab – initially budgeted for a $1.2 million contract – the district only spent $522,000 including the cost of change orders, saving itself more than $600,000.
“Is competitive bidding the easiest process to use? Absolutely not,” Campbell said. “Is CMAR? Yes. You give them $47 million and you hope you get $47 million worth of product. But there’s not one of you that can tell me, using a CMAR contract methodology, that that’s what you’re getting. We want to make sure, as good stewards of this community, that those students get a $47 million project and aren’t shortchanged.”
A Somerton resident and parent of a future YUHSD student, Veronica Shorr holds a similar sentiment, arguing that Lukehart’s presentation during the board’s study session should have presented each of the available procurement methods without bias rather than advocating for just one.
In her opinion, the project should be open to competitive bids.
“As a taxpayer, I believe we deserve to get a competitive bid for the high school,” said Shorr. “We don’t want to award it to anybody based on their résumé, we want to make sure we’re getting the best bang for our buck. Why overpay for a high school that can be done with much less money? Why just say, ‘Hey, we have $47 million and let’s spend all of it?’”
A Yuma County voter-approved bond allocated $20 million for the proposed high school in 2015. The district had hopes of securing state funding to open the school in 2023, but the Arizona School Facilities Board (SFB) tabled the project last month, postponing funding another year.
According to Shorr, stakeholders have “waited this long” for the high school; she isn’t opposed to waiting another year or so if it means pursuing the most cost-effective method.
To advocate for a “smarter decision” on the part of the district’s governing board, Shorr launched a change.org petition entitled “YUHSD do a competitive bid for Somerton High School; be good stewards of public funds.”
“This is the biggest CMAR project Yuma County would ever have,” she said. “When you have projects like this, why not do thorough research and explore the options? The governing board has a duty to be good stewards of our money. We’ve waited this long, why not wait another year or so to make sure that the money is well spent? That shows commitment to the community. To me, it’s about a fair process.”