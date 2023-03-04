The Yuma Union High School District governing board convened Feb. 8 for its regular meeting. Meetings are no longer viewable online but individuals seeking more information can call (928) 502-4605. Here’s a look at what happened.
FINANCIAL TRENDS
Neil Brown from YUHSD’s business department reported that the district has spent about $39,174,715 out of a budgeted $90,157,082 for maintenance and operations, or about 43%. For the capital fund, $1,655,883 out of $20,519,151 has been spent or about 8%. Regarding the student activities report, Brown stated that the total ending cash balance is at $785,060.60.
ARIZONA DEPARTMENT OF EMERGENCY AND MILITARY AFFAIRS UPDATE
Associate Superintendent Dianne Cordery explained that after COVID-19 struck, the district was told it would need to apply for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) money to receive reimbursement but the task of actually receiving the money wasn’t a quick one.
“Of course when COVID hit, we had many expenditures; $780,000, actually, to qualify for FEMA …” she said. “And so back in 2020, we asked for $780,000 of reimbursement money we already spent on things such as masks, gloves, sneeze guards, disinfectant, wipes, sanitizer – basic supplies. Many, many school districts gave up a long time ago on trying to ever think they would see this money because we just got our first payment this month of $127,490!
“We still have $653,000 of that to go and it’s in the works. We’re told it’s coming, it’s coming but we’ve heard that for a long time. But I said, ‘You know before I retire, we’re gonna at least get a dollar of this’ so here we go! $127,000! So this is like I wish I had confetti but I’d have to clean it up so no!”
Cordery explained that the district has only seen $127,000 now because it’s six different applications that get approved at different levels. The $127,000 represent two of six but more is to come.
CALL TO THE PUBLIC
As previously reported in the Yuma Sun, the majority of call-to-the-public speakers in this meeting focused on concerns of safety at Gila Ridge High School following the parking lot incident with two individuals and an alleged gun as well as concerns of drugs and fighting on campus and in restrooms. The remainder of call-to-the-public speakers had varying concerns.
Lena Comer spoke on prayer and concerns over policies in Yuma’s school districts.
“I’ve seen on the news constantly stories of drag queens shows, gender studies, sex change, etc, etc being pushed without restraint in our schools and telling our children and teenagers don’t tell your parents,” she said. “… I feel and pray to God that all of these policies are not working their way into our school districts.”
Nathan Hamilton and Trevor Schlarb discussed student parking, expressing that there’s often not enough parking space and that no one is checking to see if those using the parking lot have passes to do so. Hamilton reported that a friend once parked in the additional dirt parking lot and had a catalytic converter stolen while Schlarb reported that the lack of spaces has led to him missing class. Both expressed a desire for more security and adequate parking.
Jenn Coleman and Chardee Watowich spoke on behalf of Ballet Yuma in regards to a new policy that has made it difficult for high schoolers to attend their productions. Watowich explained that after the pandemic, the ballet company was able to resume the 30-year tradition but scheduling conflicts led to reduced public school attendance.
“We were able to come back into the theater and this year we were able to come in and perform but the timing was changed according to policy to 1:30 in the afternoon,” she said. “And the problem with that is that at 1:30 in the afternoon with other districts sharing busing, many, many many of our kids, our teachers, our schools had to cancel their reservations, which meant that our public school kids weren’t able to participate as spectators, as participants in this artistic opportunity.
“What does that leave? That leaves our private school children, which is great. It leaves our homeschool children, which is great. But what does it do for our public school kids? We’re stealing the opportunity from them to not be able to participate in these types of opportunities without having to go to Phoenix or to San Diego or whatnot.”
Watowich and Coleman requested that the board might make some time to sit down together and review the policy so that the students will be able to both utilize the bus system and still participate in attending performances.
“We love to bring the arts for our community the way that we do but we can’t do it without you so we would love that to be reviewed,” Coleman said.
DONATIONS
The governing board voted to accept the month’s donations. The most sizable ones included: $1,000 to Cibola High School Softball from the Softball Booster Club; a value of $4,300 to Gila Ridge High School Track and Field from Hawks Cross Country and Track and Field Booster Club; $1,000 to Kofa High School Girls Golf from the Thunderbirds Foundation; $1,000 in the form of a mower to Kofa High School Baseball from Morgan Patterson; $1,440 to Kofa High School Culinary Arts from Yuma Kennel Club; $1,044.32 to Kofa High School Baseball from DonorsChoose; and $21,829.25 to Somerton High School from Somerton Education, Inc.
CONSENT AND ACTION ITEMS
The governing board unanimously approved the consent agenda, which consists of items of a routine nature that typically do not require deliberation. Lastly, the board voted to extend the YUHSD Arizona Online Instruction Program without discussion.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.