The Yuma Union High School District governing board convened Wednesday evening, May 10, for its regular meeting. Meetings are no longer viewable online but individuals seeking more information can call (928) 502-4605.
BUDGET REVISION
Associate Superintendent Dianne Cordery presented on the final budget revision for the 2022-2023 school year. She noted an additional $3.8 million for the maintenance and operations budget due to an increase of 127 students from the previous year as well as the carryover becoming finalized.
While there were no classroom site fund changes, Cordery was pleased to note that Prop 301 payments were at an all-time high at $8,000 for the semester. In total, teachers received $14,500 for the year.
Because of the student number increase and carryover from the previous year, the capital fund budget increased by $300,204. Additional funds such as bond funds and new school facility funds saw no change but federal grant funds decreased.
“Our federal grants decreased by $11 million only because we have usage in our ESSER funds and so that number got updated from prior year,” she said. “And then state grants increased $442,000 and that is because again, carryover from prior years. Sometimes we get money that we don’t use that they’ll throw over for us.”
FINANCIAL TRENDS
Neil Brown from YUHSD’s business department reported that the district has spent about $57,359,894 or 64% of its budgeted $90,157,082 for maintenance and operations and about $2,800,635 or 14% of its capital fund which has a budgeted $20,519,151. This figure is a decrease from the previous month which had about 16% spent.
Regarding the student activities report, Brown stated that the total ending cash balance is at $813,868.57. In total from the beginning of the year, they’ve increased their funds by $84,274.86.
CALL TO THE PUBLIC
Community member Lena Comer commented on several topics, starting with how much the U.S. Democratic Party has changed over the past few decades. She then raised a concern over the Yuma Sun’s coverage of the April governing board meeting in which one speaker was not mentioned in the At A Glance article’s recap.
While the governing board could not speak to that issue, the Yuma Sun spoke with Comer afterward to explain that the only instances when a call to the public speaker isn’t mentioned are when their quotes are being used for a separate story. Since the story involving the April speaker’s comments hasn’t run yet, their comments have not yet printed.
Comer later concluded her comments by stating “it’s time to stop hiding Bibles and our belief in God and bringing back to classrooms some of the teachings from that Bible that says that it’s wrong to murder, it’s wrong to steal, it’s wrong to tell lies and even tell our kids that God created man, woman and the family.”
Lupita Ortega spoke before the board to follow up on her concerns raised during April’s call to the public. She expressed that in asking questions and making suggestions in her work situation, she ultimately came into conflict with senior leadership which resulted in “a hostile work environment in which public shameful disrespect and bullying is acceptable from senior leadership’s support staff.”
While Ortega explained that she wanted a transfer, she’s been told that her employment contract won’t be renewed.
“I am unable to comprehend what suddenly changed for my beloved district,” she said. “Within previous nine months, my consistent pursuit of excellence, professional character and strong work ethics remain intact after 17 years. Therefore, I have a final question for you my honorable board of directors: How could I help you arrive at a decision of a district transfer and contract renewal? I believe in being part of the solution.”
Since Arizona open meeting laws preclude the board members from addressing items not listed on the agenda, they could not respond.
DONATIONS
The governing board voted to accept the month’s donations. The most sizable ones included:
Jersey kits valued at $12,180 to the Cibola High School Boys Soccer Program from Raiders Kickers Club; uniforms valued at $3,354.71 to Gila Ridge High School Track and Field from the Hawks Cross Country and Track & Field Booster Club; a Conex box valued at $4,000 to GRHS Track and Field from the Hawks Cross Country and Track & Field Booster Club and Lines & Lundgreen; uniforms valued at $1,144.25 to GRHS Boys Basketball from the Hawks Boys Basketball Booster; baseball gloves and bats valued at $4,700 to Kofa High School Baseball from Eddie Carrera; $5,091.70 for travel to HOSA Internationals to San Luis High School EMS 2 from the Regional Center For Border Health; and uniforms valued at $1,200 to the Yuma High School Baseball Team from the Crims Baseball Booster Club.
CONSENT AGENDA AND ACTION ITEMS
The governing board unanimously approved the consent agenda, which consists of items of a routine nature that typically do not require deliberation. One item that would have typically fallen under this agenda – that of personnel action – was separated because of a need for quick movement to approve a district receptionist. The board approved it unanimously as well.
Without discussion, the board voted to approve: new and revised job descriptions; the revised 2023-2024 compensation packet; the list of hard-to-staff positions for the 2023-2024 school year’s referral payment program; an intergovernmental agreement with STEDY; and an intergovernmental agreement for data sharing with the Yuma County Court Juvenile Justice Center.
The board also approved college credits by exam. In doing so, it was noted that all schools quality for $450 with the tests. Half is paid to the teacher while the other goes back to the district.
A warranty deed for a new sidewalk near Yuma High School was approved by the board. Superintendent Gina Thompson explained that the City of Yuma approached the district about a community-wide sidewalk improvement near YHS.
“One of the areas of sidewalk improvement is near Yuma High School,” she said. “We own that property currently. The city has asked us to provide them the warranty deed to that property so that they can provide the improvements at no charge to us … (the) property is adjacent to the high school and the rest of the community so it needs to be brought up to ADA code.
“So this deed allows them to own that small piece of property but also do all of the improvements at no cost to the district. And yet we get to continue using that as part of our community around Yuma High School.”
Lastly, the board had no actions regarding their 2024 political agenda for the Arizona School Boards Association Delegate Assembly. They did vote, however, for member Carlos Gonzalez to serve as the district’s delegate for the assembly.
