The Yuma Union High School District governing board convened Wednesday evening for its regular July meeting and a public hearing. The meeting is viewable at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4n0rtNdSVeo. Here’s a look at what happened:
PUBLIC HEARING
Director of Finance Anthony Herrera presented on the adopted budget for the 2022-2023 school year. He noted various increases that could be attributed to a new weight for free and reduced price lunch (FRPL).
This weight resulted in an increase of $425,000 to the maintenance and operations budget, $317,000 to the classroom site fund and $710,000 to the capital funds.
Board member Jackie Kravitz inquired about this weight. Herrera stated that it was added this year and that all students in the district were found to qualify.
“It was actually passed in legislation,” Associate Superintendent Dianne Cordery added. “It was an extra special add-on for weight and … that’s why we made that adjustment.”
Herrera also shared that additional funds were allocated for special education and that $23 million were budgeted for new school facilities. $4 million were budgeted in adjacent ways, included $1.5 million for Somerton High School.
The public hearing then included a review of the proposal to levy adjacent ways through truth in taxation.
Cordery stated that the proposal regards $1.5 million being levied this year for Somerton High School, which covers emergencies, ingress and egress, utilities and other such things.
“In order to do that for Somerton, we need about $4–4.5 million …” she said. “In an effort to not burden our taxpayers by doing that all in one fiscal year, we have planned out and done that over three fiscal years so that we can kind of maintain the tax rate in that portion. We can’t always control all the tax rate, but we can control that portion that’s the amount above and beyond our normal tax rate.”
Cordery also noted that $1.5 million were levied last year, keeping that portion of the tax rate the same and resulting in no increase.
FINANCIAL TRENDS
Director of Finance Anthony Herrera explained that as of July 1, the district has spent $63,000 out of a budgeted $72,000 during the encumbrance period. He explained that this means in July and August, the district has to pay last year’s expenditure.
He also reported that $2.6 million out of $7.8 million have been spent for maintenance and operations. For the capital budget, $2.9 million out of $16 million have been spent. Both total budget numbers are expected to go up after the expenditures from the previous year have been paid.
Lastly, for the student activities report, Herrera commented that the student accounts started the month out with $770,000 and ended with a cash balance of $742,000. Regarding activity year-to-date revenues, the district received $381,000 and expended $275,000.
DONATIONS
The governing board voted to accept the month’s donations. The most sizable ones were from: Jesus Ibarra on behalf of the 22nd Annual Castañeda Chaos Golf Tournament, which donated food valued at $3,400 to Cibola High School Wrestling; DonorsChoose which donated large building plate sets and creative Lego sets valued at $1,500 to Gila Ridge High School’s science department; and the Yuma Criminal Touchdown Booster Club, which donated $1,590 to Yuma High School athletics.
CONSENT AGENDA AND ACTION ITEMS
The governing board unanimously approved the consent agenda with the exception of one item. These items are those of a routine nature that typically do not require deliberation.
The governing board proceeded to approve all the action items on the agenda. This included the agreement to provide meal service to the Educational Opportunity Center and the adoption of the school budget for the 2022-2023 school year.
Superintendent Gina Thompson expressed gratitude to the finance and human resources teams for their hard work, commenting that because of their financial wisdom, the district was luckily able to add additional dollars to its base salary.
Finally, the board approved the Chromebook repair and insurance notice for the 2022-2023 school year. Cordery explained that in the past, students would be charged at the end of the year for damages to netbooks, but now, the district was able to find an insurance policy to purchase for all of its devices and all four years to cover those expenses.
As a result, students won’t be charged unless the Chromebooks are lost, stolen or intentionally damaged. In those instances, a fee will be charged.
“I’d like to compliment the tenacity on this just because at the beginning of starting Chromebooks, we didn’t have this opportunity,” said Thompson. “It’s always been something that Dianne and Dean [Farar] have aspired to find for our students because it’s just–things happen and it’s very expensive for our families as well as the district, so thank you for sticking with it and finding a way.”
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.