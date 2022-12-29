The Yuma Union High School District governing board convened Dec. 14 for its regular December meeting. The meeting is viewable at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q3QEV27whW0. Here’s a look at what happened.
FINANCIAL TRENDS
Neil Brown from YUHSD’s business department reported that the district has spent about 30% of its maintenance and operations budget, or $26,844,419 out of a budgeted $90,157,082. For the capital fund, 2% has been spent or $443,708 out of $20,519,151. Regarding the student activities report, Brown stated that the total cash collected now stands at $49,708.09.
CANVAS CERTIFIED EDUCATORS
The first Canvas Certified Educator cohort presented on the benefits they’ve observed having undergone the program to learn best instructional practices in the classroom for in-person and distance learning students.
“Students are able to access multiple different media products so whether they’re looking at reading articles, videos to meet them where they are in their learning experience and then they take that the next step further by using immersive simulations so that students can get experiences that they could never get from a traditional textbook,” Kofa High School teacher Jason Flora shared. “Then they can build on that knowledge to solve problems that before were not accessible to high school students and they can collaborate with each other and then interact with even experts both locally and further outside the community.”
Having considered the first cohort’s efforts a success, the district is now accepting applications for a second cohort.
UNIVERSITY ADMISSION PROGRAM
YUHSD has partnered with Arizona State University, Northern Arizona University and the University of Arizona to motivate students to pursue a college education.
YUHSD Director of College and Career Readiness Christal Buckley presented on the progress of this effort, explaining that students who meet certain grade-point-average and Arizona Board of Regents (ABOR) admissions standards have now been receiving letters informing them they qualify for admission or that they’re close to qualifying for admission.
“All together we’ve had 2,017 students who have received a letter of some kind stating, ‘Hey not only do you qualify but we want you here,’ and this is huge for our students because some of our students wouldn’t have known that they met the criteria had they not received this letter,” Buckley said.
She concluded that the program serves as another form of accountability for students and that more is to come as they continue with it.
DONATIONS
The governing board voted to accept the month’s donations with appreciation. The most sizable ones were from: the Lady Raiders Booster, which donated $1,690 to Cibola High School Girls Basketball; DonorsChoose, which collectively donated $1,675 to various classes at Cibola; Lady Hawk Soccer Booster, which donated $3,200 to Gila Ridge High School Varsity Girls Soccer; Hawks FC Booster, which donated $3,700 to GRHS Varsity Boys Soccer; the American S.T.A.R.H. Foundation, which donated a French horn valued at $1,200 to GRHS music; and the Arizona Humanities Council, which donated $3,600 to Kofa High School’s veterans heritage project.
CONSENT AGENDA AND ACTION ITEMS
The governing board unanimously approved the consent agenda, which consists of items of a routine nature that typically do not require deliberation, with the exception of two items that were pulled.
Lastly, the board approved both of its action items pertaining to the revised 2022-2023 Employee Compensation Packet and an intergovernmental agreement with the Maricopa County Air Quality Department. The latter agreement will assist the district with the purchase of six new buses.
“This is a process that we’ve done for many years now,” Associate Superintendent Dianne Cordery said. “We take advantage of it to the best of our ability because as you can see we’re getting $330,000 out of this so that’s almost two buses for what we’re paying for. We would have to buy buses anyway so we’re very appreciative of them and that they offer this to us and we just try to maximize it every year.”
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.
Education Reporter
