The Yuma Union High School District governing board convened Wednesday evening, Jan. 11, for its regular January meeting. The meeting is viewable at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ql9d4_1ArwA.
OFFICER ELECTIONS
Board member David Lara received a majority vote to become the board’s new president. Board member Carlos Gonzalez was also voted to serve as vice president. Officer elections are typical for the beginning of the calendar year, but the change may be particularly notable since previous president Phil Townsend is not resuming the role and did not run for re-election to continue serving on the board.
FINANCIAL TRENDS
Neil Brown from YUHSD’s business department provided an overview of the district’s internal budget and reported that the district has spent about 39% of its maintenance and operations budget, or $235,112,906 out of a budgeted $90,157,082. For the capital fund, 7% has been spent or $1,480,027 out of $20,519,151. Regarding the student activities report, Brown stated that the total cash collected now stands at $52,179, an increase of $2,470.91 from the previous month.
CONSENT AGENDA AND ACTION ITEMS
The governing board unanimously approved the consent agenda, which consists of items of a routine nature that typically do not require deliberation, with the exception of two items that were pulled.
With the officer election already completed, the remaining action item was that of accepting gifts from the public. The governing board voted to accept the month’s donations, with the most sizable one coming from Robert Frazier, who donated $4,600 to San Luis High School.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.
Education Reporter
