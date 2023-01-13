The Yuma Union High School District governing board convened Wednesday evening, Jan. 11, for its regular January meeting. The meeting is viewable at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ql9d4_1ArwA.

OFFICER ELECTIONS

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you