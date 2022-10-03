The Yuma Union High School District governing board convened Wednesday evening, Sept. 14, for its regular September meeting. The meeting is viewable at https://youtu.be/G13dEaX-Zec. Here’s a look at what happened:
FINANCIAL TRENDS
FINANCIAL TRENDS
Director of Finance Anthony Herrera noted some changes in figures from the previous month. Because of salary increases and campus expenditures, he stated a total of a 12% increase as opposed to a 2% and a total of a 2% increase for department budgets. The capital budget has also moved up to 2% usage since August. The student activities report started the month with $741,000 and ended with a cash balance of $734,010.16.
Herrera also explained that the primary tax rate for this year has decreased from 2.0688 to 2.0351 while the secondary tax rate increased from 0.3193 to 0.3267. Overall, the total decreased from 2.3881 to 2.3618.
SOMERTON HIGH BUDGET UPDATE
Associate Superintendent Dianne Cordery provided an overview on Somerton High School’s funding to date.
Currently, the land was purchased for $2,726,493 with bond funds and the total Guaranteed Maximum Price (GMP) with a wrestling room and tennis courts stands at $72,937,633. Cordery added that after the school opens next August, the plan is to bring the topic of a future competition gym before the board. This gym is estimated to cost $17 million resulting in a total cost breakdown of $92,664,126.
“That’s what we will commit to if the board approves the competition gym,” Cordery said. “… Now, how are we going to pay for that? Just as a reminder, you’ve already approved this but SFB has given us $33 million along with the governor in that process so $33 million for that. We have put in $25 million of bond funds which is higher than what we had originally planned to do but because we haven’t had to do some other projects, we were able to commit that to Somerton.”
To cover the rest of the costs, the district plans to use $5 million from adjacent ways through levying, $15 million from the district’s savings for the New School Fund, $12 million from capital funds and $2,625,000 from miscellaneous, smaller accounts.
Cordery also compared this with the construction of Gila Ridge High School in 2007, which cost about $50 million, to note that there were different circumstances involved.
“There were some special deals with that: we didn’t have land costs, we swapped land with AWC at the time,” she said. “AWC also put in $650,000 towards the construction of restrooms and concession stands as well as agreed to pay for half the maintenance on the football field.”
Cordery added that, in terms of economy, 2007 proved to be a good time for building a new high school while this year has proven to be more difficult.
“We have gone above and beyond with making commitments as far as funding and what we’re spending on those schools,” she concluded. “Miss Thompson always says, ‘Every school we build is going to be the best school we have.’ And we still have that commitment. We’re sticking to that commitment financially as well as academically.”
DONATIONS
The governing board voted to gratefully accept the month’s donations. The most sizable ones were from: the Dance Booster Club, which donated $15,000 to Cibola High School; Justin Haile from the 4th Ave Gym Foundation, who donated a scoreboard valued at $14,192.15 to Gila Ridge High School Baseball; Justin Haile from the 4th Ave Gym Foundation, who donated basketball uniforms and athletic equipment valued at $10,494.92 to Kofa High School; and Jim DeBell, who donated various brass instruments valued at $5,000 to San Luis High School’s marching band.
CONSENT AND ACTION ITEMS
The governing board unanimously approved all but one item on the consent agenda, which is comprised of items of a routine nature that typically do not require deliberation. President Phil Townsend had one item regarding routine personnel pulled.
Lastly, the governing board also approved the personnel action report in order to hire the listed individuals in the report to fill vacant positions. These positions for football coaches and school psychologist were unique circumstances that required board approval, Superintendent Gina Thompson explained.
The next regular meeting will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 12.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.
