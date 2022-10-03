The Yuma Union High School District governing board convened Wednesday evening, Sept. 14, for its regular September meeting. The meeting is viewable at https://youtu.be/G13dEaX-Zec. Here’s a look at what happened:

FINANCIAL TRENDS

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you